UK's Thames Water downgraded to junk rating by Moody's

(Reuters) - Britain's largest water provider Thames Water suffered a major blow in its battle to avoid renationalisation on Wednesday as credit rating firm Moody's downgraded its long-term corporate family rating (CFR) to junk.

The heavily indebted utility is at the centre of a crisis in the UK water sector over the amount of sewage dumped in its rivers and seas and a crumbling pipe network.

Moody's downgraded Thames Water's CFR to Ba2, which is classed as a 'junk' rating, from Baa3, which is an investment grade and something water firms are supposed to maintain as part of their licence requirements.

It said the downgrade followed a regulatory draft determination this month which signalled Thames would not be allowed to raise prices as much as it had requested and because of its "weakening liquidity position".

