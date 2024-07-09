Advertisement
Canada markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,126.13
    +67.10 (+0.30%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,572.85
    +5.66 (+0.10%)
     

  • DOW

    39,344.79
    -31.08 (-0.08%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7335
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    82.09
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    78,077.79
    +2,092.95 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.24
    +16.41 (+1.35%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,367.50
    +4.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,038.67
    +11.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2690
    -0.0030 (-0.07%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,724.25
    +64.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.48
    +0.11 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,191.80
    -1.69 (-0.02%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    41,580.17
    +799.47 (+1.96%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6773
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

UK power firm SSE goes ahead with 2 GW offshore wind farm in Netherlands

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - British power generator and network operator SSE said on Tuesday it was going ahead, along with its joint venture partners, with the development of a 2 gigawatt offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

SSE said the wind farm would be commissioned by the end of this decade, subject to reaching a final investment decision by late 2025.

The consortium will enter into the 40-year lease period for the site for an annual payment of around 1 million euros ($1.1 million).

In June, the Dutch government awarded permits for offshore wind farm development totalling 4 gigawatts (GW) off the west coast of the Netherlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSE Renewables, via a consortium including Dutch pension fund ABP and its asset manager APG, were selected to proceed with their bid for a 2 GW site called IJmuiden Ver Wind Farm Alpha, the company said.

Swedish energy company Vattenfall and clean energy fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, through a joint venture called Zeevonk, were chosen to develop a 2 GW wind farm called IJmuiden Ver Beta.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Christina Fincher)