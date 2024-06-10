UK Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And 33% Earnings Growth

The United Kingdom's financial markets are experiencing a tepid start, with the FTSE 100 facing downward pressure amidst global uncertainties and domestic political challenges. In such a market environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as significant insider stakes often signal confidence in the company’s future from those who know it best.

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Plant Health Care (AIM:PHC) 26.4% 121.3% Petrofac (LSE:PFC) 16.6% 124.5% Getech Group (AIM:GTC) 17.2% 86.1% Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) 10.7% 47.6% Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (LSE:IDHC) 26.7% 25.5% Spectra Systems (AIM:SPSY) 23.1% 26.3% Velocity Composites (AIM:VEL) 28.5% 140.4% TEAM (AIM:TEAM) 25.8% 58.6% Afentra (AIM:AET) 38.3% 99.2% Mothercare (AIM:MTC) 15.1% 41.2%

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Fintel Plc operates as a provider of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the UK, with a market capitalization of approximately £315.77 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through three primary segments: Research & Fintech (£22.30 million), Distribution Channels (£20.20 million), and Intermediary Services (£22.40 million).

Insider Ownership: 29.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 23.9% p.a.

Fintel Plc, a UK-based company, is trading at 12.7% below its estimated fair value and has shown significant insider selling in the past three months. Despite this, Fintel's revenue growth is forecasted at 8.6% annually, outpacing the UK market's 3.7%, with earnings expected to grow by a notable 23.88% per year over the next three years. However, its Return on Equity is projected to be low at 12.8% in three years' time.

AIM:FNTL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: J D Wetherspoon plc, with a market capitalization of approximately £0.92 billion, operates a chain of pubs and hotels primarily across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Operations: The company generates £2.00 billion in revenue primarily from its pub operations.

Insider Ownership: 25.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 20% p.a.

J D Wetherspoon, a UK-based hospitality company, is experiencing a steady recovery post-pandemic with sales and profits expected to be at the upper end of market forecasts. Despite challenges like lower profit margins compared to last year and earnings not sufficiently covering interest payments, the company's earnings are projected to grow significantly by 20% annually over the next three years. However, large one-off items have impacted its financial results. There's no recent insider trading activity reported.

LSE:JDW Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: LSL Property Services plc operates in the UK, offering services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, as well as valuation services to lenders, with a market capitalization of £334.75 million.

Operations: LSL Property Services generates revenue through three primary segments: Financial Services (£51.69 million), Surveying and Valuation (£67.83 million), and Estate Agency excluding Financial Services (£24.89 million).

Insider Ownership: 10.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 33.3% p.a.

LSL Property Services, amidst a challenging financial landscape with a recent net loss, has shown resilience by implementing a share repurchase program valued at £7 million, signaling confidence in its future. The appointment of Adrian Collins as Non-Executive Chair could steer the company towards stability given his extensive experience. Despite lower revenues year-over-year and an uncovered dividend yield, LSL's earnings are expected to grow significantly over the next three years. This growth potential, coupled with strategic leadership changes and insider confidence reflected in the buyback initiative, positions LSL intriguingly for future developments.

LSE:LSL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

