UK emerged from recession at start of year

The UK's economy emerged from recession at the start of the year, official figures show.

The economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 0.6% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The UK had fallen into recession last year after the economy contracted for two three-month periods in a row.

The chancellor said the economy was "returning to full health", but Labour has called such views "delusional".

On Thursday, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, told the BBC that the economy had turned a corner, but that it was not yet a strong recovery.

Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said the economy had seen "broad-based strength across the service industries with retail, public transport and haulage, and health all performing well.

"Car manufacturers also had a good quarter. These were only a little offset by another weak quarter for construction," she added.