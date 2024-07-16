Advertisement
Powell says Fed doesn't have to wait until 2% inflation to start cutting interest rates

Discounter B&M reports fall in UK quarterly like-for-like sales

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A woman carrying a shopping bag walks past a B&M store in Manchester, Britain

(Reuters) -British discount retailer B&M reported lower like-for-like revenue in its UK business in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on Tuesday, due to wet weather dampening demand for seasonal items.

The group revenue, however, overall grew 2.4% to 1.35 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) in the three months ended June 29, helped by higher volumes across its businesses.

B&M's UK like-for-like revenue was down 3.5%, excluding the timing of the Easter holiday earlier this year.

The FTSE 100 retailer, which sells everything from garden furniture and electrical items to toys and food, said that B&M UK's gross margin performance in the quarter has been strong and in line with expectations.

($1 = 0.7719 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)