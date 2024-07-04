Advertisement
UK new car sales rose in June, preliminary industry data shows

Reuters
New cars are pictured at a car dealership, as Britain's car industry body releases monthly new car sales figures, in Cheshire

(Reuters) - Registration of new cars in Britain increased "slightly" in June and the market crossed the half-year "million motors" mark for the first time since 2019, an industry body said on Thursday.

The year-to-date market share for battery electric vehicles was at the same level as last year, according to preliminary industry data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers.

The industry body will provide final figures for June at 0800 GMT on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)