At UK£2.29, Is It Time To Put Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) On Your Watch List?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Kingfisher’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Kingfisher?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Kingfisher’s ratio of 12.79x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Kingfisher today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Kingfisher’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Kingfisher generate?

LSE:KGF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 6th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 47% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Kingfisher. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KGF’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at KGF? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KGF, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for KGF, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Kingfisher.

