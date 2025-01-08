What a Trump Presidency Could Mean for Social Security in 2025

Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com / Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com

With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office again soon, he’s facing a countdown when it comes to Social Security retirement benefits. Social Security benefits are set to collide with a funding shortfall that has been decades in the making.

Discover More: Trump Won the Election — 2 Changes That Could Be Coming to Social Security in the Next 4 Years

Read Next: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

That could give the soon-to-be 47th president of the U.S. an outsized role in the program’s future — whether you like it or not. Here’s what could be in store for Social Security now that Trump is the first president since Grover Cleveland to win a non-consecutive second term.

He Has Vowed To Leave the Program Unchanged

Trump blasted his last primary rival, Nikki Haley, for indicating her willingness to raise the retirement age for today’s younger workers. On his campaign website, he promises to “protect” Social Security and insists he won’t cut benefits or otherwise change the program if reelected.

“In the early 2000s, Trump was on record stating that the Social Security system needs an overhaul and to cut back on funding,” said Colin Ruggiero, co-founder of DisabilityGuidance.org, which provides information and resources related to the SSDI and SSI Social Security programs. “However, in recent years, Trump has said that he will do everything in his power to ‘not touch’ Social Security and leave it the way it is.”

For You: I’m a Retirement Planner — 7 Ways I Am Guiding Clients Now That Trump Won

In a Decade, the Consequences of Doing Nothing Will Lead to Something

Haley’s proposal to raise the retirement age is unpopular, but she withdrew from the race on March 6.

“While this may be a sigh of relief for many who need benefits or are close to retirement age, doing nothing could also be damaging to the program as a whole,” Ruggiero said.

That’s because the Social Security Administration (SSA) expects the trusts that fund the program to run out in 2034. When that happens, payroll taxes alone will support benefits, providing enough to fund only 80% of promised payouts.

“Short-term solutions to resolve this issue are either to increase the retirement age, increase payroll taxes or both,” Ruggiero said.

Trump said the fix lies in an alternative solution. During a town hall in December, the former president vowed to increase America’s oil production to come up with the money to plug the looming Social Security shortfall.

He Says He Won’t Raise Payroll Taxes, but Will He Cut Them?

Payroll taxes fund Social Security, with employers and employees each contributing 6.2%. The self-employed pay the full 12.4% tax themselves.

Story Continues