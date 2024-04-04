Trump fraud bond documents rejected as he is forced to come clean about finances: Live

Donald Trump has seen paperwork related to the $175m bond he posted on Monday to appeal the $464m New York fraud judgement against him rejected and “returned for correction”, according to the New York County Supreme Court.

The documentation failed to include a current financial statement or list an attorney-in-fact and has been returned to the Republican presidential candidate for resubmission.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump suffered a further legal setback when his efforts to have his upcoming Manhattan hush money trial delayed on presidential immunity grounds were likewise rejected..

Judge Juan Merchan ruled that “the defendant had myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity” long before he ever did and that, because he was denying the motion on that basis, he need not address whether immunity “precludes the introduction of evidence of purported official presidential acts in a criminal proceeding”.

Meanwhile, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith has urged Judge Aileen Cannon, overseeing the classified documents case in Florida, to reject the former president’s contention that he had any claim to personal ownership over the boxes of top secret files reclaimed by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago in August 2022, deriding the argument as “pure fiction”.

11:16 , Joe Sommerlad

As we reported earlier, documents for Trump’s $175m bond in his New York civil fraud case have been rejected and “returned for correction” to the former president due to missing financial information.

A docket appeared on the New York County Supreme Court website on Wednesday, detailing that a “Bond/Undertaking” had been “returned for correction”.

Why have Trump’s bond documents been rejected?

Trump speaking to Mohammed bin Salman, NYT reports

11:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump recently spoke with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to The New York Times.

The newspaper reports that it was unclear what Trump and the prince, known as MBS, had discussed and whether this was their first conversation since the former president left office in 2021.

Saudi Arabia was his first foreign trip when he took office in 2017.

Due to a cracked rib, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan postponed plans to travel to Saudi Arabia this week to meet with the crown prince, who is considered the de facto leader of his nation.

Sullivan had been due to hold talks with the prince amid a US push for progress toward normalising relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, in 2019 (Reuters)

Florida classified documents case: Judge Cannon could be removed, says ex-White House attorney

10:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Ty Cobb predicted yesterday that the 11th Circuit Court could ultimately elect to have Judge Aileen Cannon removed from the case involving Trump’s illegal retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Speaking on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, the ex-Trump administration official pointed to special counsel Jack Smith’s aforementioned Tuesday filing and said he believes it makes clear that Smith plans to take the case up to the 11th Circuit if Judge Cannon does not rule promptly.

“I think that Jack Smith– I think the filing today makes it plain that she has to rule, and if she doesn’t rule under either scenario, they’ll be in a position to take her up to the 11th Circuit. And I think the 11th Circuit will likely take her off the case,” Cobb said.

“I think the evidence of her bias is pretty palpable”



Former Trump WH lawyer Ty Cobb on Judge Cannon’s latest move in the classified documents case pic.twitter.com/N9DpGd2PRR — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) April 4, 2024

Florida classified documents case: Special counsel Smith slams Judge Cannon

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Special counsel Jack Smith has slammed the judge presiding over Trump’s federal classified documents case over an order in which she asked prosecutors and defence lawyers to file proposed jury instructions based on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise”.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who the former president appointed, appeared to accept an argument Trump is pushing that he was entitled to retain sensitive documents at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, under a statute known as the Presidential Records Act.

The order, filed on 19 March, baffled legal experts and commentators and alarmed Smith’s team.

Prosecutors argued in a filing late on Tuesday that the 1978 law — which requires presidents to return presidential records to the government upon leaving office but allows them to keep purely personal ones — has no relevance in the case, which concerns Trump refusing to return highly-sensitive classified documents.

Smith’s response to the judge also contained a fairly overt critique of her handling of the case thus far.

Oliver O’Connell has more.

Jack Smith slams judge’s handling of Trump classified documents case

New York fraud case: Trump’s bond documents rejected as he is forced to come clean about finances

10:04 , Joe Sommerlad

The Republican saw paperwork related to the $175m bond he posted on Monday to appeal the $464m New York fraud judgement against him rejected and “returned for correction” yesterday, according to the New York County Supreme Court.

The documentation failed to include a current financial statement or list an attorney-in-fact and has been returned to the presidential candidate for resubmission.

Court rejected #TrumpBond filing in #TrumpFraudVerdict for several reasons, 1 of which was #Trump failed to upload his "current financial statement" to the Court [looking forward to read].

175 million reasons why 1 mistake should not have been made, much less 3 ! pic.twitter.com/qk7nLskx5F — Jeffrey K. Levine 🇺🇸 (@NYadvocateJKL) April 3, 2024

Hush money trial: Trump finds new ways to get around extended gag order

09:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump has found new ways to push the envelope in criticising Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter and other elements of the New York criminal trial he deems “unfair” – even after the gag order was extended in the case.

On Monday, Judge Merchan expanded the gag order to include family members of the court staff after Trump attacked the judge’s daughter Loren Merchan, who has worked on Democratic campaigns.

The order now prevents Trump from publicly commenting about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, jurors and now the family of court staff to prevent any harm to the trial.

But on social media, the former president has found ways to skirt the order by sharing his opinions in other ways: by re-posting clips of others criticising Ms Merchan and using vague language in his own posts.

Ariana Baio has more.

Trump finds new ways to get around gag order and attack judge’s daughter

Hush money trial: Judge Merchan denies Trump’s immunity claim

09:00 , Joe Sommerlad

The Manhattan judge presiding over Trump’s upcoming hush money trial has denied his latest bid to have his criminal case delayed on presidential immunity grounds, saying the former president’s filing was “untimely.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Juan Merchan submitted a six-page filing denying Trump’s last-ditch effort to delay the proceedings, which are due to being on 15 April, after the defendant’s legal team had previously successfully delayed it by 30 days.

Trump submitted the motion on 7 March, asking Judge Merchan to delay the trial until after the US Supreme Court has ruled on whether the presidential immunity defence applies to criminal charges against sitting or former presidents, a matter it will begin considering on 25 April.

New: Justice Merchan denies Trump’s presidential immunity motion “in its entirety as untimely,” ruling Trump filed it late and the court already rejected the argument in the defense’s failed motion to dismiss the case. pic.twitter.com/NUHp44NPw8 — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) April 3, 2024

Ariana Baio reports.

New York judge denies Trump’s immunity claim in hush money case

Truth Social: Trump cheers campaign and RNC’s $65.6m March fundraising haul and posts Jan 6 choir video

08:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump’s election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $65.6m in March, ending the month with $93.1m in cash on hand, Politico reports.

The total covers a range of fundraising vehicles supporting the former president’s goal of returning to the White House, all of which will have to disclose their activities to the Federal Election Commission later this month.

Trump’s allies hope it will go some way towards easing concerns that President Joe Biden is way ahead of his Republican rival in terms of fundraising, though no figures have emerged from the Democrats as of yet.

It is known that the president raised $26m in a single night during a New York City fundraiser attended by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama last week, however.

In February, the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $53m, ending the month with $155m on hand, whereas Trump raised just $20.3m in February with $40.9m on hand.

He’s been celebrating the news on Truth Social – and throwing up a comically cruddy Jan 6 choir video for good measure.

We are going to take back our Country from the WORST, and most CORRUPT, President in history!!!



Donald Trump Social 06:24 PM EST 04/03/24 pic.twitter.com/eBflQwNMr4 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 3, 2024

January 6th hostages with President Donald J. Trump… pic.twitter.com/DRGeeLdLOr — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 4, 2024

Watch: RFK Jr walks back saying Biden worse threat to democracy than Trump

06:45 , Oliver O'Connell

RFK Jr. walks back saying “I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy” than Donald Trump:



“I didn't say definitively. ... I don't believe either of them are going to destroy democracy.” pic.twitter.com/FhCkbsJtzZ — The Recount (@therecount) April 3, 2024

Here’s our earlier reporting on RFK Jr’s original comments:

RFK Jr claims Biden is a ‘bigger threat to democracy’ than Trump

New poll: Trump leading Biden in battleground states but within margin of error

04:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A new poll from The Wall Street Journal shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in seven key battleground states, but within the margin of error (+/-4 points) in most. The same is true when further candidates are included in the equation.

Multi-candidate:



AZ: Trump +5

GA: Trump +3

MI: Trump +2

NC: Trump +8

NV: Trump +4

PA: Trump +3

WI: Biden +3https://t.co/NWWCvR9GRv — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) April 3, 2024

Hush money case: Manhattan DA responds to Trump motion to have case dismissed due to pre-trial publicity

03:45 , Oliver O'Connell

A week after Donald Trump’s motion to delay his criminal hush-money trial due to pretrial publicity, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg files opposition—noting this is Trump’s eighth delay request.

The DAs’ reasons are the same as they brought up in last week’s hearing: it’s unlikely to abate, jury selection can mitigate this, and the former president is making things worse. They also note that there is no new information to consider since the last request to dismiss the case.

“...despite being asked to identify new information unavailable the last time his request was denied on February 15, 2024, defendant has littered his motion with dozens of untrue allegations based on events that date back three years or more—most of which were already considered and rejected in prior decisions by this Court.”

A week after Trump's motion to delay due to pretrial publicity, the DA files opposition—noting this is Trump's eighth delay request. DAs' reasons are the same they brought up in last week's hearing: it's unlikely to abate, jury selection can mitigate, & Trump is making it worse. pic.twitter.com/OaMsQL9lUP — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) April 3, 2024

Trump declares Election Day ‘Christian Visibility Day’

02:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has promised his Christian followers that election day on 5 November will serve as “Christian Visibility Day”, predicting it will be an occasion “when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before” to vote him back into the White House.

The Republican presidential contender was speaking at a rally at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening when he made the remark, an allusion to the spurious outrage among Republicans caused by Trans Visibility Day happening to coincide with Easter Sunday this year.

Properly known as International Transgender Day of Visibility but often shortened to Trans Visibility Day, the date to recognise members of America’s transgender community was founded by Michigan-based activist Rachel Crandall in 2009 and has taken place on 31 March every year since.

In 2024, due to a quirk caused by the spring equinox, Easter Sunday fell on the same date.

Trump declares Election Day ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Trump and Biden add to delegate totals, despite already securing party nominations

01:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Here’s Mike Bedigan to round up yesterday’s primaries, which had more than a whiff of futility about them, given that both Trump and Biden have long since sewn up their parties’ nominations in all but name.

Trump and Biden add to delegate totals, despite already securing party nominations

Welcome to Trump International Airport?

Thursday 4 April 2024 00:45 , Oliver O'Connell

House Republican lawmakers are pushing to rename Washington DC’s international airport after former president Donald Trump, who is no stranger to having his name plastered onto the side of large buildings.

Rep Guy Rechenthaler of Pennsylvania, the party’s chief deputy whip in the House, introduced bill HR 7845 on Friday, which proposes changing the name of Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to “Donald J Trump International Airport”.

That ain’t gonna fly...

House Republicans propose renaming Washington DC’s international airport after Trump

Full story: Jack Smith slams judge’s handling of Trump classified documents case

Thursday 4 April 2024 00:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Special counsel Jack Smith has slammed the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s federal classified documents case over an order in which she asked prosecutors and defence lawyers to file proposed jury instructions based on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise”.

Jack Smith slams judge’s handling of Trump classified documents case

Analysis: Trump has maintained a strategic silence on Gaza. So what is his policy?

Wednesday 3 April 2024 23:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Richard Hall writes:

Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet on what is likely to be one of the biggest foreign policy issues of his second term, should he win in November. But in the few interviews and statements he has given on Israel and the war in Gaza, the former president has shown signs that he may be cooling in his support for the longtime US ally.

Continue reading...

What is Trump’s Gaza policy as Israel kills aid workers in strike

Hush money trial: The return of Hope Hicks?

Wednesday 3 April 2024 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Hope Hicks, a former aide to Trump during his presidential administration, could be called as a witness for the prosecution at his upcoming New York hush money trial, according to reports.

Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks to testify at his criminal hush money trial, reports say

Florida’s abortion ban presents Biden campaign with a potential opening

Wednesday 3 April 2024 22:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

President Joe Biden’s campaign sees an opening to win over voters in Florida after the state’s supreme court allowed for its abortion ban to go into effect but also allowed for a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights could be on the ballot.

On Monday, the court overturned three decades of precedent to uphold a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which would likely allow for a more restrictive law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that bans abortion at six weeks to take effect.

At the same time, the court wrote that a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect Floridians’ right to an abortion until the point of “viability” for a foetus could be on the ballot.

Mr Biden criticised the decision in a statement from the White House on Tuesday morning.

Biden campaign sees a campaign opening after Florida’s abortion ban goes into effect

Full story: New York judge denies Trump’s immunity claim in hush money case

Wednesday 3 April 2024 22:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Ariana Baio reports:

A Manhattan judge denied Donald Trump’s efforts to have his criminal trial dismissed on presidential immunity grounds, saying the former president’s filing was “untimely.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Juan Merchan submitted a six-page filing, denying Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss his trial concerning alleged hush-money payments, claiming it was submitted too late.

Mr Trump submitted the motion on 7 March, the trial is set to begin on 15 April.

New York judge denies Trump’s immunity claim in hush money case

‘Federal Insurrection Matter’

Wednesday 3 April 2024 22:24 , Oliver O'Connell

In his ruling ahead of the New York hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan refers to Donald Trump’s federal election interference case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith as the “Federal Insurrection Matter”... ð§

Something that caught my eye in this order: Justice Merchan refers to Trump’s federal case in D.C. as the “Federal Insurrection Matter.” https://t.co/HjP821DRzV pic.twitter.com/hHj9jVz7RH — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) April 3, 2024

Boebert hospitalised as she undergoes surgery for blood clot in leg

Wednesday 3 April 2024 22:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Lauren Boebert, the Republican representative for Colorado, was hospitalised as she underwent surgery for a blood clot in her leg.

She was taken to hospital after experiencing major swelling in one of her legs on Monday, her campaign team said on Tuesday night. Doctors located a blood clot and on Tuesday morning, she underwent surgery to remove it and put in a stent.

The doctors at UCHealth Medical Center in Loveland have said that she’s expected to make a full recovery, according to CBS News Colorado.

Gustaf Kilander reports:

Lauren Boebert hospitalised as she undergoes surgery for blood clot in leg

BREAKING: Hush money judge denies Trump’s bid to delay trial based on presidential immunity

Wednesday 3 April 2024 21:54 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Juan Merchan has denied Donald Trump’s bid to stave off his criminal hush money trial in New York based on presidential immunity.

He says that the former president’s motion is denied as untimely.

“The court finds that the defendant has myriad opportunities to raise the claim of presidential immunity well before March 7, 2024” —the date when Trump filed his immunity motion.

Because Judge Merchan finds that Mr Trump’s motion is denied as untimely, he says that he need not address the question of whether presidential immunity “precludes the introduction of evidence of purported official presidential acts in a criminal proceeding”.

To clarify, while the former president has argued in other cases that he is shielded from standing trial, the New York motion only claimed that presidential immunity prohibited the use of certain evidence (official communications during his presidency).

Read the judge’s full ruling here

More follows...

BREAKING: The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's New York hush money case has ruled that he cannot raise his presidential immunity claim to preclude certain evidence pic.twitter.com/oCuM5hjHBB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2024

Trump Media shares slide again

Wednesday 3 April 2024 21:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Despite recovering some of Monday’s dramatic plunge in its share price on Tuesday, Trump Media & Technology Group saw those gains slide on Wednesday as it dropped 5.41 per cent during trading.

It closed the day at $48.81 per share.

Meanwhile, two investors in a Trump Media insider trading scheme have pleaded guilty, the former president has sued his Truth Social co-founders demanding they lose their shares, and the whole business appears to at one point have been propped up by a Russian-American under criminal investigation, according to a report.

‘I saw the bullsh*t’: Son of Oath Keepers militia leader explains why he’s running for office as a Democrat

Wednesday 3 April 2024 21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Richard Hall writes:

Dakota Adams spent many years unlearning the lessons his father taught him. Growing up under the watchful eye of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the largest far-Right militia in the United States, meant being ready for the government to break down his door at any moment.

Now, in a development that would no doubt infuriate his imprisoned dad, the 27-year-old is running for office as a Democrat in deep-red Montana. He hopes his experience escaping that conspiracy-filled world might help others break out of their own echo chambers — the kind that has ensured Republican rule there for generations.

“Not all of it is going to be applicable for talking to the average person who has been the target of decades of misinformation by the likes of Fox News, but I think there is some useful insight to be gleaned from how I worked my way out,” he told The Independent.

“It gives me, at the very least, an understanding of where these people are coming from.”

Son of Oath Keepers militia leader explains why he’s running for office as a Democrat

Trump finds new ways to get around gag order and attack judge’s daughter

Wednesday 3 April 2024 20:55 , Oliver O'Connell

Former president Donald Trump has found new ways to push the envelope in criticising Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter and other elements of the New York criminal trial he deems “unfair” – even after the gag order was extended in the case.

On Monday, Judge Merchan expanded the gag order to include family members of the court staff after Mr Trump attacked the judge’s daughter Loren Merchan, who has worked on Democratic campaigns.

The order now prevents Mr Trump from publicly commenting about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, jurors and now the family of court staff to prevent any harm to the trial which is slated to begin 15 April.

But on social media, the former president has found ways to skirt the order by sharing his opinions in other ways: by re-posting clips of others criticising Ms Merchan and using vague language in his own posts.

Ariana Baio has the story:

Trump finds new ways to get around gag order and attack judge’s daughter

Watch: Bolton underlines emergency of Trump’s stance on Nato

Wednesday 3 April 2024 20:44 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton spoke with Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch about the threat of the former president to the national security of the US should he be re-elected — principally regarding the future of Nato and how he cannot be trusted with nuclear weapons.

He suggests one potential strategy to prevent a withdrawal from the alliance would be to distract him because he has a short attention span...

Former Trump Advisor John Bolton suggests that one potential strategy to prevent Trump from withdrawing from NATO, should he be re-elected, would be to distract him because Trump has such a short attention span pic.twitter.com/j23jPtYWKu — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2024

New poll has Biden up by two points over Trump

Wednesday 3 April 2024 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The latest NPR/PBS/Marist poll of national registered voters shows released today has Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by two points, 50 per cent to 48 per cent, if the presidential election was held now.

Some 60 per cent of registered voters nationally say they know for whom they will vote, and nothing can change their minds. However, about four in ten can be persuaded, including 29 per cent who say they have a good idea for whom they will vote but could still switch to another candidate and 12 per cent who have not made up their minds. 63 per cent of Biden’s supporters, compared with 59 per cent of Trump’s supporters, say their vote is solid.

In a multi-candidate field, Biden receives 43 per cent to 41 per cent for Trump among registered voters including leaners. Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr (11 per cent) is the only other candidate with double-digit support. Independent Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 1 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. Independents break 38 per cent for Trump to 33 per cent for Biden and 21 per cent for Kennedy. Independents support both West and Stein at 3 per ncet.

Read the full results of the poll here

Full story: Jack Smith slams judge’s handling of Trump classified documents case

Wednesday 3 April 2024 20:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Special counsel Jack Smith has slammed the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s federal classified documents case over an order in which she asked prosecutors and defence lawyers to file proposed jury instructions based on a “fundamentally flawed legal premise”.

Jack Smith slams judge’s handling of Trump classified documents case

‘Why can’t you do anything normal’ asks Seth Meyers of Trump

Wednesday 3 April 2024 19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Late Night host Seth Meyers ridiculed Donald Trump’s campaign after they opened with the line “just kidding” rather than “April Fools” in a 1 April prank email to their supporters.

The Trump campaign circulated a joke email to his subscribers on April Fools’ Day with the subject line “I’m suspending my campaign…”, which most likely gave his critics and supporters alike a momentary shock.

However, the statement was purely a bit of old-fashioned clickbait as when the email body was opened people were met with a big “JUST KIDDING”.

“Just kid-I think you mean April Fools,” Meyers reacted, “Why can’t you do anything normal?

Amelia Neath has the story:

Seth Meyers says Trump couldn’t even do April Fools’ prank “normal”

7 years in prison for megaphone man who led attack on police during Capitol riot

Wednesday 3 April 2024 19:33 , AP

A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob’s attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said videos captured Taylor James Johnatakis playing a leadership role during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Johnatakis led other rioters on a charge against a police line, “barked commands” over his megaphone and shouted step-by-step directions for overpowering officers, the judge said.

“In any angry mob, there are leaders and there are followers. Mr. Johnatakis was a leader. He knew what he was doing that day,” the judge said before sentencing him to seven years and three months behind bars.

Man who used megaphone to lead attack on police during Capitol riot gets over 7 years in prison

Trump shows off empty lectern ‘for crooked Joe Biden’

Wednesday 3 April 2024 19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Bedigan reports:

Donald Trump showed off an empty lectern erected for Joe Biden, at a rally in Wisconsin, once again challenging the president to debate him “any time, any place.”

“We have an empty podium right here to my right. You know what that is? That’s for Joe Biden,” he told the jeering crowds in Green Bay on Tuesday night.

“I’m trying to get him to debate. I’m calling on crooked Joe to debate anytime anyplace. We’ll do it any way you want, Joe, so that we can discuss in a friendly manner the real problems of our country of which there are many, instead of trying to have corrupt prosecutors fight your battles for you. That’s no good. Let’s go have a good, solid, friendly debate.”

Trump shows off empty lectern ‘for crooked Joe Biden’ at Wisconsin rally

Watch: Democrat strategist reminds Fox News panel homicide rate jumped under Trump and came down under Biden

Wednesday 3 April 2024 19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

In an appearance on Fox News’s Outnumbered, Democratic strategist Kevin Walling reminded the panel that the largest increase in the murder rate in the US came during the final year of the Trump administration. It has since fallen under President Joe Biden, and unlike in 2016, Donald Trump has to run on his record as president.

Waling: Listen the highest jump in the murder rate in this country happened in the last year of the Trump administration. It didn't happen in any of the Biden years.. pic.twitter.com/j7rXVuwsH7 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2024

Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

Wednesday 3 April 2024 18:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of his Truth Social network, claiming that they set up the company improperly and should lose their stock in the venture.

TMTG went public last week, enjoying a remarkable debut on the Nasdaq exchange with shares trading at a high of $78 before plunging days later as the company’s extraordinary 2023 losses came to light – leading some to warn that it is the latest example of a volatile “meme stock” offering that has little underlying value.

Now, the Republican presidential candidate has filed a new lawsuit against Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, two former contestants from his NBC reality show The Apprentice turned co-founders of the company.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Trump sues Truth Social co-founders demanding the two ‘Apprentice’ stars lose shares

BREAKING: Two investors in Trump Media insider trading scheme plead guilty

Wednesday 3 April 2024 18:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Ariana Baio reports:

Two investors connected to an insider trading scheme regarding the merger of Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC) with Trump Media & Technology Group have pled guilty to securities fraud in connection to the scheme.

On Wednesday, brothers Michael Shvartsman and Gerald Shvartsman each pled guilty to one count of securities fraud in New York City.

Their guilty pleas come approximately 10 months after they were arrested and charged with trading in securities of DWAC based on material, non-public information about the merger between DWAC and Trump Media – a media company founded by former president Donald Trump.

Two investors in Trump Media insider trading scheme plead guilty

Watch: GOP strategist calls Trump claim US will ‘cease to exist’ if he isn’t re-elected ‘untrue’ and ‘crazy'

Wednesday 3 April 2024 18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican strategist Doug Haye to @Acosta on Trump's claim that America will cease to exist if he doesn't win, "It's obviously one untrue and two, crazy." pic.twitter.com/91DFtiPzAK — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 3, 2024

Larry Hogan could be tough competition in Maryland Senate race for Democrats

Wednesday 3 April 2024 18:15 , Oliver O'Connell

John Bowden reports:

A new poll of the US Senate race from the Baltimore Banner and Maryland’s Goucher College puts into clear view what seemed to be the dynamic from the get-go: the surprise candidacy of Larry Hogan is posing a familiar challenge for Democrats.

The survey of voters in the state finds that Mr Hogan, a Republican former governor who won over enough Democrats in his deep-blue state to win a second term, slightly leads both of his potential Democratic challengers in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Congressman David Trone are running in the Democratic primary to replace retiring Senator Ben Cardin, also a Democrat.

Read on...

Poll shows Larry Hogan could be tough competition in Maryland Senate race

Wednesday 3 April 2024 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

All quiet from Trump so far today...

Wednesday 3 April 2024 17:51 , Oliver O'Connell

The former president has been quiet on Truth Social so far today, simply posting an uncaptioned picture of him golfing.

Which presumably means he’s taking another day off from campaigning or preparing for trial or attacking members of the judiciary and legal profession...

pic.twitter.com/gNR8e6ryVn — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 3, 2024

Analysis: Trump has maintained a strategic silence on Gaza. So what is his policy?

Wednesday 3 April 2024 17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Richard Hall writes:

Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet on what is likely to be one of the biggest foreign policy issues of his second term, should he win in November. But in the few interviews and statements he has given on Israel and the war in Gaza, the former president has shown signs that he may be cooling in his support for the longtime US ally.

In a recent interview, the former president spoke about how he had been disturbed by images and videos showing civilians bearing the brunt of the onslaught and called for an end to the war.

What is Trump’s Gaza policy as Israel kills aid workers in strike

15 days into sentence and Navarro wants out...

Wednesday 3 April 2024 17:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Joe Sommerlad report:

Peter Navarro, the jailed former trade adviser to Donald Trump, has called on US Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch to reconsider Chief Justice John Roberts’ decision to reject his plea to be allowed to remain out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

Navarro, 74, surrendered to authorities on 19 March to begin a four-month sentence at the low-security FCI Miami prison in Florida after he was convicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony or documentary evidence when requested by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Peter Navarro asks Supreme Court to get him out of jail just 15 days into sentence

Trump and RNC raised $65.6m in March, report says

Wednesday 3 April 2024 17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Politico reports that Donald Trump’s 2024 election campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $65.6m in March, ending the month with $93.1m in cash on hand.

The total covers a range of fundraising vehicles for the former president’s goal of returning to the White House, and all will have to disclose their activities to the Federal Election Commission later this month.

Allies of Mr Trump hope it will ease some concerns that President Joe Biden is way ahead of his Republican rival in terms of fundraising, though no figures have emerged from the Democrats as of yet. It is known that the president raised $26m in a single night during a New York City fundraiser attended by former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama last week.

In February, the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised $53m, ending the month with $155m on hand.

Mr Trump’s raised $20.3m in February with $40.9m on hand.

Watch: RFK Jr walks back saying Biden worse threat to democracy than Trump

Wednesday 3 April 2024 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

RFK Jr. walks back saying “I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy” than Donald Trump:



“I didn't say definitively. ... I don't believe either of them are going to destroy democracy.” pic.twitter.com/FhCkbsJtzZ — The Recount (@therecount) April 3, 2024

Trump lawyer John Eastman no longer eligible to practice law

Wednesday 3 April 2024 16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

It’s official:



John Eastman’s California law license is now on involuntary inactive status, and he is not eligible to practice law.



Eastman is appealing the judge’s recommendation that he be disbarred. pic.twitter.com/ps6eeLRWHu — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) April 3, 2024

Gustaf Kilander explains how Mr Eastman got disbarred (a decision that he is appealing).

Judge recommends Trump election lawyer John Eastman is disbarred

New poll: Trump leading Biden in battleground states but within margin of error

Wednesday 3 April 2024 16:28 , Oliver O'Connell

A new poll from The Wall Street Journal shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in seven key battleground states, but within the margin of error (+/-4 points) in most.

Multi-candidate:



AZ: Trump +5

GA: Trump +3

MI: Trump +2

NC: Trump +8

NV: Trump +4

PA: Trump +3

WI: Biden +3https://t.co/NWWCvR9GRv — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) April 3, 2024

Hush money case: Manhattan DA responds to Trump motion to have case dismissed due to pre-trial publicity

Wednesday 3 April 2024 16:21 , Oliver O'Connell

A week after Donald Trump’s motion to delay his criminal hush-money trial due to pretrial publicity, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg files opposition—noting this is Trump’s eighth delay request.

The DAs’ reasons are the same as they brought up in last week’s hearing: it’s unlikely to abate, jury selection can mitigate this, and the former president is making things worse.

A week after Trump's motion to delay due to pretrial publicity, the DA files opposition—noting this is Trump's eighth delay request. DAs' reasons are the same they brought up in last week's hearing: it's unlikely to abate, jury selection can mitigate, & Trump is making it worse. pic.twitter.com/OaMsQL9lUP — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) April 3, 2024

Ariana Baio writes:

The argument from Alvin Bragg is that Mr Trump is making his own publicity by speaking about this trial and that if anything, the defence’s filing means it is possible to find impartial jurors.

Further: “...despite being asked to identify new information unavailable the last time his request was denied on February 15, 2024, defendant has littered his motion with dozens of untrue allegations based on events that date back three years or more—most of which were already considered and rejected in prior decisions by this Court.”

Trump declares Election Day ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Wednesday 3 April 2024 15:49 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump has promised his Christian followers that election day on 5 November will serve as “Christian Visibility Day”, predicting it will be an occasion “when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before” to vote him back into the White House.

The Republican presidential contender was speaking at a rally at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday evening when he made the remark, an allusion to the spurious outrage among Republicans caused by Trans Visibility Day happening to coincide with Easter Sunday this year.

Properly known as International Transgender Day of Visibility but often shortened to Trans Visibility Day, the date to recognise members of America’s transgender community was founded by Michigan-based activist Rachel Crandall in 2009 and has taken place on 31 March every year since.

In 2024, due to a quirk caused by the spring equinox, Easter Sunday fell on the same date.

Trump declares Election Day ‘Christian Visibility Day’

Classified documents case: What was the reaction when Judge Cannon made her extraordinary jury questionnaire order?

Wednesday 3 April 2024 15:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Baffled. Perplexed. Bemused.

Legal commentators weren’t sure what to make of Judge Aileen Cannon’s order regarding the jury questionnaire in Donald Trump’s classified documents case when it was issued in March, as reflected by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s response last night.

Here’s what we reported at the time:

Noting how “woefully unclear” Judge Cannon’s language is, legal commentator and MSNBC host Katie Phang pondered: “The PRA is clear. As is the Espionage Act. Not sure why Cannon is struggling with these concepts.”

National security lawyer Bradley Moss also posted on X on Monday evening: “This second scenario is legally insane. If that were the case, then just grant Trump’s motion to dismiss on PRA grounds so DOJ bring it to the 11th circuit for a quick reversal.”

Longtime Trump foe George Conway was even more scathing: “In the decades that I have been a lawyer, this is the most bizarre order I’ve ever seen issued by a federal judge. What makes that all the more amazing is that the second and third most bizarre orders I’ve ever seen in federal court were also issued by Judge Cannon in this case.”

He later wrote: “Okay, I’ve seen enough. Not only should Aileen Cannon not be sitting on this case, but she should not be sitting on the federal bench at all. This is utterly nuts.”

Continue reading...

Trump judge’s classified documents order leaves legal experts baffled

Welcome to Trump International Airport: House Republicans push to rename DC hub after former president

Wednesday 3 April 2024 14:45 , Joe Sommerlad

In case you missed this one yesterday, Trump’s cronies in the House GOP are trying to have Washington DC’s international airport named after their hero.

Oliver O’Connell has the gory details.

House Republicans propose renaming Washington DC’s international airport after Trump

Trump and Biden add to delegate totals, despite already securing party nominations

Wednesday 3 April 2024 14:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s Mike Bedigan to round up yesterday’s primaries, which had more than a whiff of futility about them, given that both Trump and Biden have long since sewn up their parties’ nominations in all but name.

Trump and Biden add to delegate totals, despite already securing party nominations