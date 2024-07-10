Transit company Keolis North America signs deal to double size of Canadian operations

TORONTO — Transit company Keolis North America says it has signed a deal that will see the company double the size of its Canadian operations.

Under the agreement with Student Transportation of America, the company will acquire the Pacific Western Transportation transit and motorcoach businesses.

Financial terms of the transaction were not immediately available.

The businesses being acquired include PWTransit Canada Ltd., Prince George Transit Ltd., Whistler Transit Ltd., Pacific Western Charters Ltd. and Red Arrow Express Ltd., which includes the Ebus and Red Arrow brands.

Keolis says the deal adds about 550 vehicles across 23 municipalities and 1,100 employees to its operations in Canada.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press