On February 2, 2024, President and CEO Lee Rudow sold 10,000 shares of Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $112.21 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,122,100.

Transcat Inc is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement, and control instrumentation. The company operates in two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services, primarily to the pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing industries. The Distribution segment markets, sells, and rents national brand instruments to customers around the globe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,089 shares of Transcat Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Transcat Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 12 insider sells.

Transcat Inc President and CEO Lee Rudow Sells 10,000 Shares

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Transcat Inc had a market capitalization of $964.229 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 83.69, which is significantly above both the industry median of 13.01 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $112.21 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.90, Transcat Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.29, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

Transcat Inc President and CEO Lee Rudow Sells 10,000 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

