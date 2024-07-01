After a ‘trailblazing’ Meridian shop, Midwest coffee chain plans 5-10 more in Boise area

When Biggby Coffee appeared in Meridian two summers ago, it was the Midwest chain’s first step into Idaho.

Prepare for a full-on java invasion, Boise.

With plans to open at least five more locations in the area — ideally 10, the company says — Biggby is turning up the heat. The East Lansing, Michigan-based brand has its eye on becoming a household name in the Treasure Valley over the next five years.

The growth plan is part of an ambitious larger expansion goal for family-friendly Biggby Coffee, which was founded in 1995.

“We have 400 units currently open in 13 states with another 140 in development,” explains Tony DiPietro, Biggby Coffee’s president of emerging markets. (Yes, Boise definitely is considered a Biggby “emerging market.”)

The company’s hope is to reach 1,000 outlets in the United States by 2028, he said.

“Traditionally, we double in size every three to five years,” he said. “So the potential is definitely there.”

Biggby Coffee made its Idaho debut in 2022.

If you peruse Google reviews of Meridian’s Biggby at 4744 N. Park Crossing Ave., you’ll see compliments for friendliness. DiPietro describes local Meridian franchisee PJ Yacuk as a “trailblazer” in the Boise area who “acts the role, which is awesome, too.”

Biggby Coffee’s policy of making all stores franchisee-owned translates into a closer connection with communities, DiPietro said.

“That’s one big competitive advantage we think we have with that local owner-operator over, say, a Starbucks, right?” he said. “That person lives and works and plays in those communities. One of those things we require is that mindset to give back to those communities and support them.”

In addition to traditional coffee drinks, Biggby Coffee offers lots of hot and cold specialty concoctions. (Think sugar.) Some are supercharged with special ingredients such as White Lightning, Biggby’s “silky-smooth white chocolate sauce.” Overall, the list of Biggby drinks is flat-out massive. There’s also a kids menu.

“Biggby Coffee exists to love people,” the brand proclaims on its website. “... Our smooth and mellow blends and approachable roasting style are as friendly as our baristas. Whether you’re looking for a double shot of espresso straight up, a big bold cup of French Roast, or a velvety sweet Teddy Bear latte, our coffee will surprise and delight coffee newcomers and veterans alike.”

Story continues

Serving double shots of espresso, Biggby Coffee plans to take triple, quadruple and quintuple shots at opening more Treasure Valley shops.

Meridian’s Biggby is a standalone drive-thru with an outdoor patio, but the majority of the brand’s stores are more traditional coffee shops with seating, DiPietro said. New locations coming to the Boise area could be either, a combination of both — even a kiosk. “We can get pretty creative,” he said.

It’s likely that other Idaho-based franchisees will be enlisted to keep the expansion ball rolling locally. Once Biggby Coffee has multiple locations up and running, “you start getting economies of scale,” DiPietro said.

At that point, Boiseans definitely would be familiar with Biggby Coffee — even, perhaps, its “Bragel,” a made-to-order bagel sandwich.

“The best way to support PJ, or help him, is to get more stores in that marketplace,” DiPietro said, “and make it a big deal.”