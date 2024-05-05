Trade Desk Insiders Sell US$2.7m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Trade Desk Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director, Lise Buyer, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$75.20 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$88.59, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 16% of Lise Buyer's stake.

Trade Desk insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Trade Desk Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Trade Desk. Specifically, Executive VP Samantha Jacobson ditched US$519k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Trade Desk Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Trade Desk insiders own about US$4.1b worth of shares (which is 9.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Trade Desk Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Trade Desk is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company.

