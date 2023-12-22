Toyota recalls 2023: Check the full list of models recalled this year

When Toyota recalled 1 million vehicles this week due to a defect that may prevent airbags from deploying, it brought the total number of Toyotas recalled in 2023 to nearly 2.5 million.

Toyota said affected customers will be notified by mid-February 2024, but visiting toyota.com/recall and entering your vehicle identification number will let you know if your vehicle is part of the recall.

USA TODAY tracks car recalls from Toyota and other manufacturers in an automotive recall database, which compiles the latest car and motor vehicle recalls from the NHTSA. You can look up recalls for your vehicle using the make, model or year.

Here's what to know about all the Toyota recalls in 2023.

Feb. 1 recall: RAV4 Prime

Toyota recalled certain 2021 RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid vehicles due to the risk of the hybrid system shutting down and stalling while driving in EV Mode in cold weather conditions if the accelerator is rapidly pressed.

Potential number of units affected: 16,679

March 2 recall: 2022-2023 Tundra

On March 2, Toyota issued a recall for some 2022-2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles that have a Toyota genuine accessory tonneau cover. NHTSA said the cover may detach if the tonneau cover attachment joints become loose.

Potential number of units affected: 130,266

May 29 recall: 2022-2023 Corolla Cross

Toyota recalled 2022-2023 Corolla Cross vehicles due to a manufacturing defect in the instrument panel. Improper deployment of the front-passenger airbag violates safety regulations.

Potential number of units affected: 96,007

June 14 recall: 2023 Camry

Toyota issued a recall on June 14 for certain models of the 2023 Camry and Camry Hybrid. The lug nuts that connect the wheels to the vehicle may not have been tightened properly, which can result in the wheels detaching.

Potential Number of Units Affected: 298

July 12 recall: several vehicles

Toyota has recalled several 2023 models, including Corolla, Corolla Cross, Corolla Cross Hybrid, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, and Tacoma, as well as 2023 Lexus RX350, RX350 Hybrid, RX500 Hybrid, and 2023-2024 Lexus NX250, NX350, and NX350 Hybrid vehicles due to an issue with the electrical connection inside the steering column's spiral cable assembly. NHTSA said this may have caused the driver's airbag to deactivate.

Potential Number of Units Affected: 152,927

July 12 recall: RAV4 Prime 2022 Lexus NX450h

Toyota recalled some 2021-2022 RAV4 Prime and 2022 Lexus NX450h+ plug-in hybrid electric vehicles on July 12 due to a potential electrical short-circuit caused by a damaged electric current rectifying module in the DC-DC converter.

Potential number of units affected: 43,442

August 10 recall: Tundra Hybrid

Toyota recalled certain 2022-2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles due to a potential fuel leak caused by a plastic fuel tube rubbing against metallic brake lines.

Potential number of units affected: 168,179

Sept. 13 recall: Tundra Hybrid

Toyota recalled 2023 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles due to an incorrect load-carrying capacity label on the spray-on bed liner accessory, which can cause overloading and violate Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the NHSTA said.

Potential number of units affected: 21,781

Nov. 1 recall: RAV4

Toyota issued a recall for some 2013-2018 RAV4 vehicles. The NHSTA said replacement 12-volt batteries may not fit properly in the battery tray, causing the battery to move and contact the hold-down bracket, which could result in a short circuit.

Potential number of units affected: 1,853,568

Dec. 6 recall: Toyota GR Supra

BMW issued a recall for certain 2023 Toyota GR Supra models due to a manufacturing defect with the weld seam of the integrated transmission control unit's cover. This issue could've caused automatic transmission oil to leak into the transmission control unit, leading to hazardous driving conditions and potential damage to the vehicle.

Potential number of units affected: 552

Dec. 20 recall: RAV4 Prime

Potential number of units affected: $1 million

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Toyota recalls 2023: Check full list of car models recalled this year