Toronto raises fines for more than 100 parking violations to reduce congestion

The Canadian Press
·1 min read
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Fines for more than 100 parking offences in Toronto are increasing today, an initiative the city says is aimed at reducing congestion and promoting safer roads.

The city says it raised the fines for 123 offences to help curb illegal parking, stopping and standing.

It says increasing parking fines can reduce congestion by discouraging drivers from stopping in high-traffic areas while promoting other forms of transportation, like cycling or public transit.

The new penalties were approved by city council in April.

They include $200 for illegally parking in a bike path or a pedestrian way -- an increase from a previous $60 penalty -- and a $75 fine for parking in an electric vehicle charging stall and not actively charging.

The fine increases come after Toronto bike advocates called for urgent action following the death last week of a 24-year-old cyclist who was hit by a dump truck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press