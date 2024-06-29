Top 50 Most Affordable US Cities To Travel To
Summer’s already in full swing, and many people who’ve been thinking about traveling this year are already gearing up for their trip. But not everyone’s planned their trip months in advance. Some people are still looking for last-minute deals to budget-friendly destinations.
The great news is that there are still quite a few affordable places to visit this year. Whether you’re like the 271 million other travelers planning to fly or you’re more interested in taking a drive, you’ve got options.
If you’re not sure where to go, don’t worry. Dunhill Travel Deals conducted a study to find the most affordable cities to travel to this year. These are the top 50 and their approximate costs.
50. Detroit
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,392
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,541
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $501
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $580
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $204
49. Corpus Christi, Texas
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,388
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,470
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $594
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212
48. Charlotte, North Carolina
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,384
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,504
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $512
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $516
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200
47. Baltimore
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,380
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,520
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $488
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $568
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
46. San Antonio
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,348
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,541
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $489
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $572
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $224
45. Hartford, Connecticut
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,340
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,501
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $493
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $532
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200
44. Richmond, Virginia
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,332
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,522
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $482
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $596
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
43. Lexington, Kentucky
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,332
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,462
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $546
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $464
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196
42. Sacramento, California
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,328
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,528
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $464
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $580
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208
41. Biloxi, Mississippi
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,328
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,443
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $583
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196
40. Sarasota, Florida
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,324
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,566
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $426
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $652
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212
39. St. Louis
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,320
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,530
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $474
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $600
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200
38. Greensboro, North Carolina
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,288
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,440
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $536
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $472
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176
37. Memphis, Tennessee
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,272
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,470
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $494
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $492
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208
36. Knoxville, Tennessee
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,264
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,439
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $535
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $452
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196
35. Dayton, Ohio
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,256
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,424
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $540
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $444
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $184
34. Jackson, Mississippi
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,244
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,440
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $556
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220
33. Cleveland
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,240
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,516
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $432
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $600
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208
32. Indianapolis
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,236
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,454
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $482
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $508
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
31. Oklahoma City
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,216
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,421
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $529
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $440
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196
30. Tampa, Florida
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,204
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,514
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $406
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $644
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
29. Milwaukee
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,204
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,464
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $480
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $532
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196
28. Pittsburgh
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,188
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,475
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $467
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $544
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208
27. Houston
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,180
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,448
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $472
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $488
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212
26. Little Rock, Arkansas
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,176
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,417
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $541
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212
25. Louisville, Kentucky
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,168
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,458
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $466
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $544
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $192
24. Omaha, Nebraska
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,168
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,428
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $504
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $460
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208
23. Rochester, New York
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,164
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,444
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $472
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $476
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220
22. Greenville, South Carolina
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,164
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,390
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $546
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $180
21. Kansas City, Missouri
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,140
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,440
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $476
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $504
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $204
20. Springfield, Missouri
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,140
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,399
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $535
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200
19. Las Vegas
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,120
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,473
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $421
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $556
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220
18. Grand Rapids, Michigan
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,112
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,403
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $491
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $468
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
17. Wichita, Kansas
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,104
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,372
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $532
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176
16. Columbus, Ohio
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,076
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,413
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $469
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $488
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200
15. Syracuse, New York
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,072
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,406
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $464
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208
14. Tulsa, Oklahoma
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,060
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,376
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $516
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196
13. Raleigh, North Carolina
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,056
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,426
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $454
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $500
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $216
12. Orlando, Florida
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,052
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,444
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $396
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $592
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $180
11. Des Moines, Iowa
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,044
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,386
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $456
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196
10. Norfolk, Virginia
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,040
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,362
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $514
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $184
9. El Paso, Texas
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,036
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,373
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $509
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200
8. Buffalo, New York
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,028
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,397
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $445
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $468
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208
7. Fort Wayne, Indiana
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,976
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,342
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $432
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176
6. Jacksonville, Florida
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,932
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,338
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $486
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
5. Akron, Ohio
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,700
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,268
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $432
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $172
4. Peoria, Illinois
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,604
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,259
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $403
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $192
3. Allentown, Pennsylvania
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,472
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,245
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $329
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $472
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
2. Wilmington, Delaware
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $2,948
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,131
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $175
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $524
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176
1. Toledo, Ohio
Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $2,852
Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,068
Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $216
Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428
Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236
Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 50 Most Affordable US Cities To Travel To