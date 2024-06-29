Advertisement
Top 50 Most Affordable US Cities To Travel To

Angela Mae
·18 min read
SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

Summer’s already in full swing, and many people who’ve been thinking about traveling this year are already gearing up for their trip. But not everyone’s planned their trip months in advance. Some people are still looking for last-minute deals to budget-friendly destinations.

The great news is that there are still quite a few affordable places to visit this year. Whether you’re like the 271 million other travelers planning to fly or you’re more interested in taking a drive, you’ve got options.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re not sure where to go, don’t worry. Dunhill Travel Deals conducted a study to find the most affordable cities to travel to this year. These are the top 50 and their approximate costs.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

50. Detroit

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,392

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,541

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $501

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $580

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $204

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,388

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,470

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $594

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

peeterv / iStock.com
peeterv / iStock.com

48. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,384

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,504

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $512

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $516

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Baltimore

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,380

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,520

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $488

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $568

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. San Antonio

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,348

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,541

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $489

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $572

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $224

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,340

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,501

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $493

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $532

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

garytog / Getty Images/iStockphoto
garytog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Richmond, Virginia

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,332

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,522

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $482

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $596

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

43. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,332

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,462

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $546

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $464

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

42. Sacramento, California

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,328

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,528

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $464

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $580

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Michael Warren / iStock.com
Michael Warren / iStock.com

41. Biloxi, Mississippi

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,328

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,443

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $583

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Sarasota, Florida

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,324

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,566

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $426

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $652

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

39. St. Louis

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,320

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,530

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $474

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $600

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,288

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,440

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $536

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $472

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

37. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,272

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,470

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $494

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $492

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,264

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,439

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $535

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $452

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Dayton, Ohio

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,256

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,424

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $540

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $444

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $184

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Jackson, Mississippi

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,244

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,440

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $556

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Cleveland

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,240

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,516

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $432

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $600

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Indianapolis

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,236

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,454

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $482

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $508

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

31. Oklahoma City

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,216

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,421

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $529

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $440

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

30. Tampa, Florida

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,204

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,514

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $406

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $644

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Milwaukee

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,204

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,464

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $480

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $532

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Pittsburgh

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,188

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,475

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $467

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $544

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

27. Houston

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,180

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,448

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $472

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $488

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,176

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,417

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $541

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,168

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,458

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $466

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $544

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $192

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,168

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,428

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $504

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $460

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Rochester, New York

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,164

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,444

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $472

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $476

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,164

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,390

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $546

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $180

tomofbluesprings / Getty Images
tomofbluesprings / Getty Images

21. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,140

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,440

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $476

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $504

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $204

JTGrafix / iStock.com
JTGrafix / iStock.com

20. Springfield, Missouri

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,140

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,399

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $535

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

19. Las Vegas

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,120

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,473

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $421

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $556

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,112

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,403

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $491

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $468

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

17. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,104

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,372

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $532

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Columbus, Ohio

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,076

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,413

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $469

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $488

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

DebraMillet / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DebraMillet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Syracuse, New York

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,072

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,406

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $464

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

14. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,060

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,376

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $516

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Mark Howard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mark Howard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,056

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,426

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $454

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $500

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $216

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

12. Orlando, Florida

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,052

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,444

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $396

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $592

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $180

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,044

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,386

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $456

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Andyd / Getty Images
Andyd / Getty Images

10. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,040

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,362

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $514

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $184

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. El Paso, Texas

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,036

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,373

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $509

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Buffalo, New York

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,028

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,397

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $445

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $468

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $276

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,976

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,342

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $432

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

6. Jacksonville, Florida

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,932

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,338

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $486

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Akron, Ohio

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,700

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,268

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $432

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $172

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

4. Peoria, Illinois

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,604

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,259

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $403

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $192

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $3,472

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,245

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $329

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $472

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. Wilmington, Delaware

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $2,948

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,131

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $175

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $524

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $256

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com
Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

1. Toledo, Ohio

  • Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $2,852

  • Total cost for an individual (four-night stay): $1,068

  • Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $216

  • Cost of accommodations (four-night stay, one room): $428

  • Average meal cost (four days, one person): $236

  • Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 50 Most Affordable US Cities To Travel To