Top 50 Most Affordable US Cities To Travel To

SolStock / Getty Images

Summer’s already in full swing, and many people who’ve been thinking about traveling this year are already gearing up for their trip. But not everyone’s planned their trip months in advance. Some people are still looking for last-minute deals to budget-friendly destinations.

The great news is that there are still quite a few affordable places to visit this year. Whether you’re like the 271 million other travelers planning to fly or you’re more interested in taking a drive, you’ve got options.

If you’re not sure where to go, don’t worry. Dunhill Travel Deals conducted a study to find the most affordable cities to travel to this year. These are the top 50 and their approximate costs.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

50. Detroit

Total cost for a family of four (four-night stay): $4,392

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,541

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $501

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $580

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $204

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Corpus Christi, Texas

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,388

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,470

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $594

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

peeterv / iStock.com

48. Charlotte, North Carolina

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,384

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,504

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $512

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $516

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Baltimore

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,380

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,520

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $488

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $568

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. San Antonio

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,348

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,541

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $489

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $572

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $224

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Hartford, Connecticut

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,340

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,501

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $493

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $532

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

garytog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Richmond, Virginia

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,332

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,522

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $482

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $596

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

csfotoimages / Getty Images

43. Lexington, Kentucky

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,332

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,462

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $546

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $464

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

jmoor17 / Getty Images

42. Sacramento, California

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,328

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,528

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $464

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $580

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Michael Warren / iStock.com

41. Biloxi, Mississippi

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,328

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,443

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $583

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Wicki58 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Sarasota, Florida

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,324

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,566

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $426

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $652

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

Art Wager / iStock.com

39. St. Louis

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,320

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,530

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $474

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $600

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Greensboro, North Carolina

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,288

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,440

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $536

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $472

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

Kruck20 / Getty Images

37. Memphis, Tennessee

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,272

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,470

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $494

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $492

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Knoxville, Tennessee

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,264

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,439

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $535

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $452

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Dayton, Ohio

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,256

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,424

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $540

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $444

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $184

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Jackson, Mississippi

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,244

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,440

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $556

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Cleveland

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,240

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,516

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $432

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $600

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Indianapolis

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,236

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,454

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $482

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $508

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

JTSorrell / Getty Images

31. Oklahoma City

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,216

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,421

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $529

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $440

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Michael Warren / Getty Images

30. Tampa, Florida

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,204

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,514

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $406

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $644

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Milwaukee

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,204

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,464

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $480

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $532

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Pittsburgh

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,188

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,475

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $467

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $544

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Art Wager / Getty Images

27. Houston

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,180

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,448

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $472

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $488

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Little Rock, Arkansas

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,176

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,417

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $541

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $212

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Louisville, Kentucky

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,168

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,458

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $466

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $544

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $192

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Omaha, Nebraska

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,168

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,428

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $504

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $460

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Rochester, New York

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,164

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,444

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $472

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $476

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Greenville, South Carolina

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,164

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,390

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $546

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $180

tomofbluesprings / Getty Images

21. Kansas City, Missouri

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,140

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,440

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $476

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $504

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $204

JTGrafix / iStock.com

20. Springfield, Missouri

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,140

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,399

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $535

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

19. Las Vegas

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,120

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,473

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $421

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $556

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $220

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,112

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,403

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $491

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $468

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

17. Wichita, Kansas

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,104

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,372

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $532

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Columbus, Ohio

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,076

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,413

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $469

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $488

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

DebraMillet / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Syracuse, New York

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,072

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,406

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $464

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

Davel5957 / iStock.com

14. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,060

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,376

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $516

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Mark Howard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Raleigh, North Carolina

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,056

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,426

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $454

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $500

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $216

Kruck20 / iStock.com

12. Orlando, Florida

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,052

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,444

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $396

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $592

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $180

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Des Moines, Iowa

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,044

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,386

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $456

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $196

Andyd / Getty Images

10. Norfolk, Virginia

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,040

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,362

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $514

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $184

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. El Paso, Texas

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,036

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,373

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $509

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $200

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Buffalo, New York

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $4,028

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,397

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $445

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $468

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $276

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $208

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $3,976

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,342

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $478

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $432

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

©iStock.com

6. Jacksonville, Florida

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $3,932

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,338

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $486

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Akron, Ohio

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $3,700

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,268

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $432

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $172

©iStock.com

4. Peoria, Illinois

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $3,604

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,259

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $403

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $192

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $3,472

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,245

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $329

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $472

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. Wilmington, Delaware

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $2,948

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,131

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $175

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $524

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $256

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $176

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

1. Toledo, Ohio

Total cost for a family of four ( four -night stay): $2,852

Total cost for an individual ( four -night stay): $1,068

Average round-trip flight cost (one person): $216

Cost of accommodations ( four -night stay, one room): $428

Average meal cost ( four days, one person): $236

Average car rental cost (four days, one car): $188

