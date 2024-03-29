In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 3D printing companies in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to Top 5 3D Printing Companies in the US.

Recent Trends in 3D Printing

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global 3D printing market was valued at $20.37 billion in 2023. The global 3D printing market is expected to grow to $88.28 billion by 2030 from $24.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. Such is due to increasing research, development, and prototyping by companies in the automotive, healthcare, and defense industries. One such example is Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO). Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is a biotech firm using additive manufacturing to print 3D tissues for drug discovery. On January 25, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) presented preclinical findings based on the company's FXR314 development program. FXR314 shows promising signs after being tested on 3D-printed human tissue with Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

The growth of the 3D printing industry explains why large companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) are making moves in 3D printing. 3D printing is not just limited to industrial parts. On August 30, 2023, Reuters reported that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) started testing 3D printing to make steel cases for smartwatches. If the tests are successful, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will be enhancing its use of 3D printing technology in the future.

Leading Names in the 3D Printing Industry

Formlabs, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), and General Electric Company's (NYSE:GE) GE Additive are among the leading 3D printing companies in the United States. Let's discuss some recent updates and offerings from these companies. You can also take a look at best 3D printing and additive manufacturing stocks to buy.

Formlabs is one of the fastest-growing 3D printing companies in the United States. The company is home to a range of SLA 3D Printers and SLS 3D printers. Form 3+ and Form 3L are products of Formlabs. The two enable companies to build high-quality professional prototypes and end-use parts without having to let go of important details. On November 7, 2023, Formlabs introduced Fuse Blast. Fuse Blast is a cleaning and polishing solution for SLS 3D printing. The Fuse Blast holds the capability to reduce cleaning time to 15 minutes once installed with Fuse Sift. The tool is also functional as a polishing tool for grade parts to give them a smooth and glossy finish. The Fuse Blast pack starts at $10,999.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is an IT company based in California, United States. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is also one of the biggest names in the 3D printing industry. The company owns a wide range of metal and plastic 3D printers. Its Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology supports CNC and injection molding. Using the HP 3D Digital Sintering, in the HP Digital Production Suite, users can predict Metal Jet printed parts with its AI-backed engine.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is a multinational conglomerate based in the United States. GE Additive is a subsidiary of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). GE Additive owns Electron Beam Melting (EBM) machines. These machines facilitate the development of parts. The Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM) machines use laser technology to melt layers of metal to create geometrics using CAD files. Some of the most prominent printers by GE include the M2 Series 5, the M line, the Mlab family, and the X Line 2000R. The company also conducts workshops and sessions for their clients to make the printing process easier.

Now that we have discussed developments in the 3D printing industry, let's take a look at the top 15 3D printing companies in the US. You can also read our piece on the best 3D printing stocks to invest in.

Top 15 3D Printing Companies in the US

Our Methodology

To make our list of the top 15 3D printing companies in the US, we went over several sources, including industry reports, our rankings, and multiple similar rankings. We also scanned the Finviz and Yahoo Finance stock screeners. For public companies, we checked each company's market capitalization, as of March 28, 2024, on Yahoo Finance. To quantify the "value" or "size" of private companies, we selected either the estimated valuation, the annual revenue available for the most recent fiscal year, the number of employees, or any alternative metric subject to the availability of data. Our list is in ascending order of market caps, as of March 28, 2024, for public companies, and alternative metrics for private companies.

15. Optomec, Inc.

Number of Global Customers: 250

Optomec, Inc. ranks 15th on our list of the top 3D printing companies in the United States. The company produces a range of 3D electronic printers. The company's Huffman Systems facilitate the manufacture and repair of fight and turbine components. It comes with laser classing systems and AutoCLAD. The Laser Engineered Net Shaping (LENS) systems offered by the company enable the development of metal components. The company has invested more than $30 million in product development and has over 250 global customers.

14. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $11.98 Million

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) ranks 14th on our list of the top 3D printing companies in the United States. Users simply need to upload their 3D files and Shapeways will print parts for them. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) is headquartered in Michigan, United States, and has a market capitalization of $11.98 million.

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $91.25 Million

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) is headquartered in California, United States, and is one of the top 3D printing companies in the country. Engineers can use the fully integrated additive manufacturing solution by Velo3D to make top-quality parts. Sapphire Printers, by Velo3D, is a next-gen family of printers. Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) has a market capitalization of $91.25 million.

12. Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $161.49 Million

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) ranks 12th on our list of the top 3D printing companies in the United States. The Digital Forge is an additive-manufacturing platform. Users can create 3D parts from anywhere. Some of the most popular 3D printers by the company include FX10, FX20, PX100, and Metal X System, among others. Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has a market capitalization of $161.49 million.

11. Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $280.22 Million

With a market capitalization of $280.22 million, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) ranks as one of the biggest 3D printing companies in the United States. The company allows engineers, designers, and manufacturers to easily access metal and carbon fiber 3D printing. The company's portfolio consists of 3D printers, materials, and applications to streamline additive manufacturing. Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) is home to more than 6,000 customers and owns over 650 patents.

10. Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $293.79 Million

Redwire Space, formerly known as Made In Space, is a product of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW). The company specializes in the production of 3D printers for in-space additive manufacturing. In 2023, the company successfully printed a 3D human knee meniscus in space. Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) has a market capitalization of $393.79 million.

9. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $587.26 Million

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) ranks ninth on our list of the biggest 3D printing companies in the United States. The company is headquartered in South Carolina, United States. The company produces metal, dental, jewelry, plastic, and metal-casting 3D printers. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) also owns the Oqton software. Oqton is used to streamline 3D printing operations. Users can connect multiple specialized applications for 3D printing, reverse engineering, and simulation.

8. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $623.84 Million

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is a leading industrial 3D printing company. The company claims to be the sole provider of additively manufactured electronics (AME) systems. The DragonFly IV is one of its latest AME printers. The multi-layer 3D printer can create complete circuits in a single step. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is headquartered in Massachusetts, United States.

7. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $817.48 Million

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) ranks seventh on our list of the biggest 3D companies in the United States. The company provides 3D printing technologies that cover the complete production cycle including design, prototyping, and manufacturing. Some products include PolyJet Technology, SLA Technology, and FDM Technology. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has a market capitalization of $817.48 million.

6. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Market Capitalization as of March 28, 2024: $894.61 Million

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) is one of the biggest 3D printing companies in the United States. Users can use the company's online 3D printing service to print custom parts. It is home to six 3D printing technologies allowing users to convert their 3D files in plastic, metal, or elastomeric formats. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has a market capitalization of $894.61 million.

