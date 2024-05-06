Should You Tip Your Flight Attendant?

dima_sidelnikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

No matter where you stand on tipping culture, the norms were relatively straightforward when it came to who, when, and how much to tip.

After the pandemic’s effect on the economy, tipping expectations are shifting, including whether to tip employees who, traditionally, did not expect them in their line of work, like flight attendants.

Tipping Flight Attendants: A Slippery Slope

For some, tipping flight attendants may be a way of showing, rather than saying, “thank you” after a particularly tedious redeye or rough flight. Others may have reservations because they’re not sure whether the airline policy prevents staff members from accepting tips in the first place.

Although tips are a way to show appreciation for good service, a flight attendant’s primary role is to keep passengers safe throughout the flight, which takes precedence over other duties. Tip expectations may lead to a slippery ethical slope, such as whether giving one leads to some passengers receiving or expecting preferential treatment during a life-threatening emergency.

Another concern is whether generous tippers expect flight attendants to pay extra attention to them and their families or travel companions during the flight. These expectations slow crew members down, leading to issues with other passengers and causing disruptions during the flight.

Where Airlines Stand

Most major US-based carriers discourage passengers from tipping flight attendants. Others, mainly Ultra-Low-Cost-Carriers (ULLCs), actively encourage their passengers to tip when making purchases. One example is Frontier Airlines, a carrier that made national news for introducing a tip option for in-flight purchases.

The airline previously divided the tips among crew members, but as of January 2019, it now allows crew members to keep tips made by individual sales. The move pushed the topic of tipping flight attendants into the spotlight, sparking a nationwide discussion on whether it would be the new norm.

As of now, tipping your flight attendant hasn’t gained traction as an expected part of the flight. When a tip may have safety implications, the better option would be to forgo the gesture. But just because it’s not the best idea to tip in cash doesn’t mean you can’t show your appreciation in other ways, through gifts or cards.

What To Do Instead of Tipping

Flight attendants have busy schedules and often visit multiple airports while on duty. You can purchase a gift card with a small balance to a well-known international food or coffee chain. It’s also the safer bet, considering some may have food preferences, restrictions, or allergies.

Small tokens like keychains and sealed chocolate bars are always pleasant to receive if you have the financial capacity. If you want to make their day, you can ask for their name, tag them and their airline in a social media post, and give them a glowing review.

A great way to show appreciation is to give your flight attendant a card or brief thank you note thanking them for their work and acknowledging how they went above and beyond.

Some gifts, no matter how well-intentioned, may not be the best option when you want to show appreciation to a flight attendant. One example is gifting homemade food or items not in their original packaging. While flight attendants may accept them, they will not consume them and will get rid of them later.

Wrapping Up

Tipping is usually a welcome gesture that employees appreciate while on the job. But in some cases, a tip may do more harm than good, like when it comes to the ethics of normalizing tipping flight attendants.

Because of the potential for tips to interfere with service quality and the safety of all passengers, sticking to giving gift cards, sealed chocolates or treats, or a sincere thank you note goes a long way.

