Rogers jumps aboard TIFF as top sponsor of film festival, but not year-round events

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival says it has signed up Rogers Communications as its new "presenting sponsor," but only for the film festival itself and only for a single year.

The agreement with the telecommunications giant spans TIFF's annual 11-day event but does not cross over to its year-round activities, or naming rights for its Toronto headquarters, unlike the arts organization's previous long-standing top partnership with Bell.

Rogers spokesperson Sarah Schmidt said Wednesday her company's deal is a one-year sponsorship encompassing the festival. She declined to share financial terms of the agreement.

Representatives for TIFF did not respond to requests for comment.

TIFF's new sponsor joins the beleaguered festival as it emerges from one of the most difficult periods in its history to launch this year's edition Sept. 5, and mark next year's 50th anniversary.

The "people's festival," as it's often called, faced a run of hurdles over the past several years as the COVID-19 pandemic knocked the sparkle out of festivities with various restrictions and public health measures that prevented or limited travel and tourism as well as crowd gatherings inside cinemas.

Then last year, the dual strikes by Hollywood writers and actors prevented many celebrities from promoting their projects on the red carpet and festival events, again lowering visibility for the festival's corporate backers.

Jewelry brand Bvlgari, which sponsored TIFF's gala screenings, is also missing among this year's sponsors.

Bell announced last summer that it had decided not to renew its marquee agreement with TIFF once it expired at the end of last year. Bell had been a festival partner since 1995, with its name emblazoned on TIFF’s downtown headquarters, previously known as the TIFF Bell Lightbox but now simply the TIFF Lightbox.

With the changes, the festival's leadership announced a "strategic review" of its business model and layoffs of 12 full-time staff members across various departments.

As part of the new Rogers deal, the mobile, internet and cable company will back TIFF's annual People’s Choice Awards, audience-voted prizes often considered a bellwether for Oscar attention. The partnership will also give Rogers customers access to VIP experiences like festival screenings.

Along with the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Rogers will headline a festival kickoff event in Yorkville on Sept. 3.

The festival runs Sept. 5 to 15 and opens with David Gordon Green's "Nutcrackers," starring Ben Stiller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press