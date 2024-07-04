Three Leading Dividend Stocks In India With Yields Up To 8.2%

The Indian market has shown robust growth, rising 1.4% in the past week and achieving a remarkable 44% increase over the last year, with earnings projected to grow by 16% annually. In such a thriving environment, dividend stocks that offer substantial yields up to 8.2% can be particularly appealing for investors looking for both stability and income.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In India

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Balmer Lawrie Investments (BSE:532485) 4.14% ★★★★★★ Bhansali Engineering Polymers (BSE:500052) 2.89% ★★★★★★ D. B (NSEI:DBCORP) 3.84% ★★★★★☆ ITC (NSEI:ITC) 3.21% ★★★★★☆ Castrol India (BSE:500870) 3.09% ★★★★★☆ HCL Technologies (NSEI:HCLTECH) 3.50% ★★★★★☆ Indian Oil (NSEI:IOC) 8.27% ★★★★★☆ VST Industries (BSE:509966) 3.69% ★★★★★☆ Redington (NSEI:REDINGTON) 3.27% ★★★★★☆ PTC India (NSEI:PTC) 3.66% ★★★★★☆

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: D. B. Corp Limited operates in newspaper printing and publishing, radio broadcasting, and digital news platforms, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹60.30 billion.

Operations: D. B. Corp Limited generates revenue primarily through its printing and publishing business, which brought in ₹22.43 billion, and its radio segment, contributing ₹1.59 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

DBCORP, with a payout ratio of 54.4% and a cash payout ratio of 43.6%, maintains dividends well-covered by earnings and cash flows despite past volatility. Earnings surged by 151.7% last year, with an anticipated growth of 11.05% annually. Recently, the company declared an interim dividend of INR 8 per share, reflecting confidence in its financial health amid substantial revenue growth to INR 24,820.64 million and net income increase to INR 4,255.23 million for FY2024.

NSEI:DBCORP Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and trading of lubricants for the automotive and industrial sectors in India, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹64.89 billion.

Operations: Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited generates revenue primarily from the sale of lubricants, totaling ₹33.01 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3%

Gulf Oil Lubricants India has demonstrated a mixed performance in terms of dividends, with an unstable history but recent improvements. While the dividend yield stands at 3.03%, placing it in the top quartile for Indian stocks, its payout ratios from earnings and cash flows are 57.4% and 62.7% respectively, suggesting sustainability from current income levels. Despite this, share price volatility remains a concern. The firm's earnings have grown substantially by 32.6% over the past year, supporting future dividend potential despite managerial changes and auditor rotations indicating possible internal shifts.

NSEI:GULFOILLUB Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Indian Oil Corporation Limited operates in refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products across India, with a market capitalization of approximately ₹2.33 trillion.

Operations: Indian Oil Corporation Limited generates revenue primarily from petroleum products, which contributed approximately ₹83.35 billion, and petrochemicals, adding about ₹2.62 billion.

Dividend Yield: 8.3%

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) offers a dividend yield of 8.27%, placing it among the top 25% of Indian dividend payers. Despite its high debt levels, IOC maintains a low payout ratio of 39.6%, suggesting that dividends are well-covered by earnings. The company's dividends have shown growth over the past decade, although their reliability has been questioned due to volatility in payments. Additionally, recent strategic alliances, like forming a joint venture for biofuel adoption and battery swapping business, align with long-term sustainability goals but also reflect significant ongoing investments which could impact future dividend stability.

NSEI:IOC Dividend History as at Jul 2024

