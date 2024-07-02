Three Japanese Exchange Growth Companies With Insider Ownership And Up To 83% Earnings Growth

Japan's stock markets have shown resilience, with the Nikkei 225 Index climbing by 2.6% over the past week, buoyed by a historically weak yen that favors export-heavy industries. In such an environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can signal strong confidence in future prospects from those closest to the company's operations.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Japan

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth SHIFT (TSE:3697) 35.4% 27% Kanamic NetworkLTD (TSE:3939) 25% 28.9% Hottolink (TSE:3680) 27% 57.4% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 28.7% Micronics Japan (TSE:6871) 15.3% 39.8% Kasumigaseki CapitalLtd (TSE:3498) 34.8% 44.6% ExaWizards (TSE:4259) 24.8% 91.1% Soiken Holdings (TSE:2385) 19.8% 118.4% AeroEdge (TSE:7409) 10.7% 28.5% Soracom (TSE:147A) 17.2% 54.1%

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Daikokutenbussan Co., Ltd. operates discount stores and has a market capitalization of approximately ¥118.95 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue through the operation of discount retail stores.

Insider Ownership: 24.7%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 25.5% p.a.

Daikokutenbussan Ltd., a growth-focused company in Japan with high insider ownership, shows promising financial forecasts. The firm's revenue is expected to increase by 7.3% annually, outpacing the Japanese market's 4.2% growth rate. More impressively, its earnings are projected to surge by 25.47% each year, significantly above the market average of 8.9%. Recently, Daikokutenbussan raised its dividend to JPY 33 per share and provided an upbeat earnings guidance for fiscal year ending May 2024, expecting net sales of JPY 270.48 billion and a profit of JPY 6.19 billion.

TSE:2791 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rakuten Group, Inc. operates in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications sectors serving users globally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥1.85 trillion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its operations in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications sectors on a global scale.

Insider Ownership: 17.3%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 83.2% p.a.

Rakuten Group, a Japanese company with significant insider ownership, is poised for notable growth. While its forecasted revenue growth of 7.7% annually outstrips the Japanese market expectation of 4.2%, its return on equity is expected to remain modest at 9.4%. The company recently guided towards strong double-digit growth in operating results for FY2024, excluding its securities business. Additionally, Rakuten successfully issued $1.99 billion in high-yield bonds, underscoring robust financial activity and expansion efforts.

TSE:4755 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: BayCurrent Consulting, Inc. offers consulting services across various sectors in Japan, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥506.75 billion.

Operations: The firm generates revenue through diverse consulting services across multiple sectors in Japan.

Insider Ownership: 13.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 18.4% p.a.

BayCurrent Consulting, a Japanese growth company with high insider ownership, has demonstrated robust financial health and strategic shareholder returns. Its earnings grew by 17.2% last year and are expected to increase by 18.36% annually. Recently, BayCurrent completed a share buyback for ¥3.6 billion, underscoring its commitment to capital efficiency and shareholder value enhancement. Despite its strong performance metrics, the stock trades at 54.8% below estimated fair value, presenting a potentially undervalued opportunity in the market.

TSE:6532 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Click here to access our complete index of 98 Fast Growing Japanese Companies With High Insider Ownership.

