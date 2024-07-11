Three Growth Stocks On Chinese Exchanges With Insider Ownership As High As 18%

As global markets navigate through fluctuating economic signals, China's equity landscape has shown resilience amid challenging conditions, with certain sectors demonstrating robust insider confidence. High insider ownership can often signal strong belief in the company's future prospects, a particularly reassuring sign for investors in the current climate of uncertainty.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth ShenZhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable MaterialLtd (SZSE:002130) 19% 27.9% Ningbo Sunrise Elc TechnologyLtd (SZSE:002937) 24.3% 27.7% Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 24% 22.3% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.4% 28.4% Cubic Sensor and InstrumentLtd (SHSE:688665) 10.1% 34.3% KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 26% 25.8% Suzhou Sunmun Technology (SZSE:300522) 36.5% 63.4% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 23% 33.1%

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on researching, developing, producing, and selling carbon nanotube materials and related products within China, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥8.15 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from the sale of carbon nanotube materials and related products.

Insider Ownership: 18.4%

Jiangsu Cnano Technology, a growth company with high insider ownership in China, has shown robust financial performance with a recent first-quarter revenue increase to CNY 307.1 million and net income rising to CNY 53.79 million. Despite a dividend yield of 1.26%, concerns about its coverage by free cash flows persist. Analysts forecast significant earnings growth over the next three years, outpacing the Chinese market average, although the Return on Equity is expected to remain low at 18.5%. The company's stock is considered undervalued by analysts, predicting a potential price increase of 36.5%.

SHSE:688116 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jiangsu Leadmicro Nano-Equipment Technology Ltd specializes in designing, manufacturing, and servicing film deposition and etching equipment with a market capitalization of CN¥10.98 billion.

Operations: The company generates CN¥1.77 billion from its equipment manufacturing segment.

Insider Ownership: 18.5%

Jiangsu Leadmicro Nano-Equipment Technology, a growth-focused firm in China with high insider ownership, is experiencing rapid financial advancements. With earnings and revenue both forecasted to grow by approximately 39.6% annually, the company significantly outpaces average market growth rates. Despite a low Return on Equity projection of 20%, its Price-To-Earnings ratio stands favorably at 39.9x against the industry's 48.8x, indicating good relative value. Recent activities include shareholder meetings and modest share buybacks totaling CNY 30.01 million, underscoring active management engagement.

SHSE:688147 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Baowu Magnesium Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the mining, smelting, and processing of non-ferrous metals both in China and internationally, with a market capitalization of CN¥11.26 billion.

Operations: The company generates CN¥7.54 billion from non-ferrous metal smelting and rolling activities.

Insider Ownership: 17%

Baowu Magnesium Technology Co., Ltd. is positioned for robust growth with expected annual revenue and earnings increases of 24.8% and 47.44%, respectively, outperforming broader market expectations in China. However, challenges include poor coverage of debt by operating cash flow and a low forecasted Return on Equity at 15%. Recent corporate actions include multiple dividend announcements and a significant stock split, reflecting active management but also shareholder dilution over the past year.

SZSE:002182 Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

