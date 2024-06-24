Three Growth Companies On SIX Swiss Exchange With Up To 32% Insider Ownership

The Switzerland market recently experienced a downturn, with the SMI index closing notably lower amid global economic growth concerns. This trend saw major companies across various sectors losing ground during the session. In such uncertain times, investors often look towards companies with high insider ownership as these can indicate a strong alignment of interests between shareholders and management, potentially offering more resilience in volatile markets.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.4% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 21.2% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 21% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 14.0% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 9.9% Kudelski (SWX:KUD) 37.6% 106.4% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 79.9% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a global private equity firm that manages investments across multiple sectors including equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt, with a market capitalization of CHF 29.98 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from several key segments: private equity (CHF 1.17 billion), infrastructure (CHF 379.20 million), private credit (CHF 211.30 million), and real estate (CHF 186.90 million).

Insider Ownership: 17.1%

Partners Group Holding AG, a Swiss private equity firm, is actively engaged in strategic activities including the recent completion of a CHF 300 million fixed-income offering and discussions to potentially sell Formosa Solar Renewable Power for up to US$400 million. Despite a dividend coverage issue, the company's earnings are expected to outpace the Swiss market with an annual growth rate of 13.7% and revenue growth also forecasted at 13.8%. However, it carries a high level of debt which could impact financial flexibility.

SWX:PGHN Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Straumann Holding AG specializes in providing tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market capitalization of CHF 17.30 billion.

Operations: Straumann's revenue is primarily generated from sales in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CHF 1.17 billion), followed by North America (CHF 793.05 million), Asia Pacific (CHF 451.27 million), and Latin America (CHF 265.82 million).

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Straumann Holding AG is poised for robust growth, with earnings expected to increase by 21% annually, surpassing the Swiss market's 8.3%. Despite a highly volatile share price recently, the company's revenue growth of 9.6% annually also outperforms the broader Swiss market forecast of 4.4%. However, profit margins have declined from last year's 18.7% to 10.2%. Straumann has been active in industry conferences across Europe, enhancing its visibility and potentially fostering investor confidence despite no recent substantial insider trading reported.

SWX:STMN Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Temenos AG is a global provider of integrated banking software systems, serving banks and financial institutions across the world, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.42 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by selling integrated banking software systems to financial institutions globally.

Insider Ownership: 17.4%

Temenos AG, trading at CHF 27.4% below its estimated fair value, shows promising growth with earnings up by 16.2% last year and expected to outpace the Swiss market with a 14.7% annual increase. Despite high debt levels and a volatile share price, its return on equity is projected to reach an impressive 25.9% in three years. Recent initiatives include a CHF 200 million share buyback program and advancements in sustainable cloud solutions, enhancing efficiency and reducing carbon impact significantly.

SWX:TEMN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Companies discussed in this article include SWX:PGHNSWX:STMNSWX:TEMN.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com