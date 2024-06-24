Three Growth Companies On SIX Swiss Exchange With Up To 32% Insider Ownership
The Switzerland market recently experienced a downturn, with the SMI index closing notably lower amid global economic growth concerns. This trend saw major companies across various sectors losing ground during the session. In such uncertain times, investors often look towards companies with high insider ownership as these can indicate a strong alignment of interests between shareholders and management, potentially offering more resilience in volatile markets.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland
Name
Insider Ownership
Earnings Growth
Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL)
14.5%
23.4%
VAT Group (SWX:VACN)
10.2%
21.2%
Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN)
32.7%
21%
Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN)
11.4%
14.0%
Temenos (SWX:TEMN)
17.4%
14.7%
Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON)
17.7%
9.9%
Kudelski (SWX:KUD)
37.6%
106.4%
Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS)
20.7%
79.9%
SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN)
17.9%
96.2%
Arbonia (SWX:ARBN)
28.8%
100.1%
Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.
Partners Group Holding
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a global private equity firm that manages investments across multiple sectors including equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt, with a market capitalization of CHF 29.98 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from several key segments: private equity (CHF 1.17 billion), infrastructure (CHF 379.20 million), private credit (CHF 211.30 million), and real estate (CHF 186.90 million).
Insider Ownership: 17.1%
Partners Group Holding AG, a Swiss private equity firm, is actively engaged in strategic activities including the recent completion of a CHF 300 million fixed-income offering and discussions to potentially sell Formosa Solar Renewable Power for up to US$400 million. Despite a dividend coverage issue, the company's earnings are expected to outpace the Swiss market with an annual growth rate of 13.7% and revenue growth also forecasted at 13.8%. However, it carries a high level of debt which could impact financial flexibility.
Click here to discover the nuances of Partners Group Holding with our detailed analytical future growth report.
Our valuation report here indicates Partners Group Holding may be overvalued.
Straumann Holding
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Straumann Holding AG specializes in providing tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market capitalization of CHF 17.30 billion.
Operations: Straumann's revenue is primarily generated from sales in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CHF 1.17 billion), followed by North America (CHF 793.05 million), Asia Pacific (CHF 451.27 million), and Latin America (CHF 265.82 million).
Insider Ownership: 32.7%
Straumann Holding AG is poised for robust growth, with earnings expected to increase by 21% annually, surpassing the Swiss market's 8.3%. Despite a highly volatile share price recently, the company's revenue growth of 9.6% annually also outperforms the broader Swiss market forecast of 4.4%. However, profit margins have declined from last year's 18.7% to 10.2%. Straumann has been active in industry conferences across Europe, enhancing its visibility and potentially fostering investor confidence despite no recent substantial insider trading reported.
Get an in-depth perspective on Straumann Holding's performance by reading our analyst estimates report here.
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Straumann Holding is trading beyond its estimated value.
Temenos
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Temenos AG is a global provider of integrated banking software systems, serving banks and financial institutions across the world, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.42 billion.
Operations: The company generates its revenue by selling integrated banking software systems to financial institutions globally.
Insider Ownership: 17.4%
Temenos AG, trading at CHF 27.4% below its estimated fair value, shows promising growth with earnings up by 16.2% last year and expected to outpace the Swiss market with a 14.7% annual increase. Despite high debt levels and a volatile share price, its return on equity is projected to reach an impressive 25.9% in three years. Recent initiatives include a CHF 200 million share buyback program and advancements in sustainable cloud solutions, enhancing efficiency and reducing carbon impact significantly.
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Temenos stock in this growth report.
In light of our recent valuation report, it seems possible that Temenos is trading behind its estimated value.
Where To Now?
