Three Growth Companies On SIX Swiss Exchange With High Insider Ownership And At Least 21% ROE

Amidst a cautiously optimistic Swiss market, investors witnessed modest gains with the SMI index slightly up, reflecting a mixed sentiment as they await key economic indicators. In such a market environment, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often signal strong confidence from those closest to the business.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Switzerland

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Stadler Rail (SWX:SRAIL) 14.5% 23.1% VAT Group (SWX:VACN) 10.2% 21% Straumann Holding (SWX:STMN) 32.7% 20.9% Swissquote Group Holding (SWX:SQN) 11.4% 14.0% COLTENE Holding (SWX:CLTN) 22.2% 20.9% Temenos (SWX:TEMN) 17.4% 14.7% Sonova Holding (SWX:SOON) 17.7% 9.9% Sensirion Holding (SWX:SENS) 20.7% 79.9% SHL Telemedicine (SWX:SHLTN) 17.9% 96.2% Arbonia (SWX:ARBN) 28.8% 100.1%

Click here to see the full list of 16 stocks from our Fast Growing SIX Swiss Exchange Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Gurit Holding AG specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment, and kitting services globally, with a market capitalization of CHF 247.37 million.

Operations: Gurit Holding AG generates revenue through three primary segments: Composite Materials (CHF 307.09 million), Marine and Industrial (CHF 101.63 million), and Manufacturing Solutions (CHF 51.29 million).

Insider Ownership: 30.2%

Return On Equity Forecast: 21% (2026 estimate)

Gurit Holding, a Swiss company, is trading at CHF 61.8% below its estimated fair value, making it an attractive prospect despite its high debt levels. While the company's revenue growth of 4.1% per year is slightly under the Swiss market average of 4.4%, its earnings are expected to surge by 35.37% annually, significantly outpacing the market's 8.4%. This robust profit forecast highlights Gurit's potential as a growth-oriented firm with substantial upside, albeit tempered by a volatile share price and financial leverage concerns.

SWX:GURN Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Partners Group Holding AG is a global private equity firm that manages a diverse range of investment strategies in sectors such as private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and debt, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 30.83 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from several segments, with private equity contributing CHF 1.17 billion, infrastructure CHF 379.20 million, real estate CHF 186.90 million, and private credit CHF 211.30 million.

Insider Ownership: 17.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 52% (2026 estimate)

Partners Group Holding AG, a Swiss private equity firm, is poised for robust growth with its revenue and earnings forecast to outpace the Swiss market at 14% and 13.6% per year respectively. Despite trading just below fair value, concerns linger over its high debt levels and an uncovered dividend yield of 3.33%. Recent strategic moves include a CHF 300 million fixed-income offering and potential sale discussions for Formosa Solar, signaling active management but also financial caution in its operations.

SWX:PGHN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Straumann Holding AG specializes in providing tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 18.32 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its regional sales divisions, with CHF 1.20 billion from Operations, CHF 451.27 million from Asia Pacific, CHF 793.05 million from North America, CHF 265.82 million from Latin America, and CHF 1.17 billion from Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Insider Ownership: 32.7%

Return On Equity Forecast: 24% (2026 estimate)

Straumann Holding AG, a key player in the dental sector, demonstrates strong growth potential with its revenue and earnings expected to grow at 9.8% and 20.85% per year respectively, outpacing the Swiss market averages. Despite a highly volatile share price recently and lower profit margins compared to last year, the company's high return on equity forecast of 24% signals robust financial health. Recent appearances at multiple European healthcare conferences underscore its active engagement in market expansion and investor relations.

SWX:STMN Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Access the full spectrum of 16 Fast Growing SIX Swiss Exchange Companies With High Insider Ownership by clicking on this link.

