Three German Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 6.3%

Amid a backdrop of rising inflation and economic uncertainty in Europe, Germany's market has seen notable fluctuations, with the DAX index recently declining by 1.05%. In such an environment, dividend stocks can offer investors potential stability and steady income streams, making them an attractive option for those looking to navigate through turbulent markets.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Germany

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Allianz (XTRA:ALV) 5.27% ★★★★★★ Edel SE KGaA (XTRA:EDL) 6.33% ★★★★★★ Deutsche Post (XTRA:DHL) 4.80% ★★★★★★ MLP (XTRA:MLP) 4.69% ★★★★★☆ OVB Holding (XTRA:O4B) 4.52% ★★★★★☆ Deutsche Telekom (XTRA:DTE) 3.46% ★★★★★☆ DATA MODUL Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen (XTRA:DAM) 6.02% ★★★★★☆ SAF-Holland (XTRA:SFQ) 4.83% ★★★★★☆ Mercedes-Benz Group (XTRA:MBG) 8.09% ★★★★★☆ Uzin Utz (XTRA:UZU) 3.14% ★★★★★☆

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft focuses on developing, manufacturing, and selling diesel and gas engines across various global regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.65 billion.

Operations: DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft generates revenue primarily through two segments: Classic, which brought in €2.01 billion, and Green, contributing €5.30 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

DEUTZ has demonstrated fluctuating dividend reliability over the past decade, with significant annual drops exceeding 20%. Despite this, DEUTZ's dividends are currently well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with a payout ratio of 22.7% and a cash payout ratio of 34.6%, respectively. However, its dividend yield of 3.29% is below the top quartile in the German market at 4.5%. Recent financials indicate a downturn, with Q1 earnings dropping to €8.8 million from €23.8 million year-over-year, alongside reduced sales figures.

XTRA:DEZ Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Edel SE & Co. KGaA operates as an independent music company primarily in Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately €100.84 million.

Operations: Edel SE & Co. KGaA generates revenue through two main segments: Marketing and Sales (€135.56 million) and Manufacturing and Logistics (€144.67 million).

Dividend Yield: 6.3%

Edel SE KGaA offers a compelling dividend yield of 6.33%, ranking in the top 25% in the German market, supported by a sustainable payout ratio of 52.6% and cash payout ratio of 49.3%. Despite trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, concerns persist due to its high debt levels. The company's dividends have shown stability and growth over the past decade, with earnings increasing by 4.9% last year, reinforcing the reliability of its payouts.

XTRA:EDL Dividend History as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: OVB Holding AG operates in Europe, offering advisory and brokerage services to private households, with a market capitalization of approximately €283.60 million.

Operations: OVB Holding AG generates its revenue primarily from insurance brokerage, amounting to €368.28 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

OVB Holding boasts a dividend yield of 4.52%, placing it among the top 25% of German dividend payers. However, its dividends are not sufficiently covered by cash flows, with a cash payout ratio of 107.3%. While OVB has demonstrated reliability in its dividend payments over the past decade, showing both stability and growth, the sustainability is questionable as earnings and cash flows do not adequately cover payouts. Despite these challenges, OVB trades at a 15.1% discount to its estimated fair value.

XTRA:O4B Dividend History as at Jun 2024

