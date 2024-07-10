Thales And Two More Stocks On Euronext Paris Seen As Below Estimated True Value

Amidst a backdrop of political shifts and economic uncertainties in Europe, the French stock market has shown resilience, with the CAC 40 Index recently climbing by 2.62%. This positive momentum in France’s major index suggests an environment where discerning investors might find opportunities, particularly in stocks that appear undervalued relative to their estimated true value.

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS (ENXTPA:ANTIN) €11.78 €15.52 24.1% Wavestone (ENXTPA:WAVE) €57.50 €92.88 38.1% Lectra (ENXTPA:LSS) €29.70 €44.19 32.8% Tikehau Capital (ENXTPA:TKO) €22.25 €32.65 31.8% Thales (ENXTPA:HO) €151.95 €265.52 42.8% Vivendi (ENXTPA:VIV) €10.00 €16.09 37.8% ENENSYS Technologies (ENXTPA:ALNN6) €0.588 €1.09 45.8% Figeac Aero Société Anonyme (ENXTPA:FGA) €5.78 €9.98 42.1% Groupe Airwell Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALAIR) €3.88 €6.27 38.1% Esker (ENXTPA:ALESK) €180.10 €259.65 30.6%

Overview: Thales S.A. is a global company offering solutions in defense and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport sectors, with a market capitalization of approximately €31.40 billion.

Operations: Thales generates revenue through its aerospace segment at €5.34 billion, digital identity and security at €3.42 billion, and defense and security (excluding digital identity and security) at €10.18 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42.8%

Thales, trading at €151.95, significantly below its estimated fair value of €265.52, appears undervalued based on cash flow analysis. Despite a high level of debt and an unstable dividend track record, Thales' earnings are expected to grow by 16.44% annually, outpacing the French market's 10.8%. Recent strategic alliances and technological advancements in cybersecurity and air traffic management underscore its ongoing business expansion and innovation efforts, potentially enhancing future revenue streams despite current financial pressures from one-off items impacting results.

ENXTPA:HO Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm that offers a variety of financing products such as senior secured loans, equity, and mezzanine; it has a market capitalization of approximately €3.85 billion.

Operations: The firm generates revenue primarily through two segments: Investment Activities at €179.19 million and Asset Management Activities at €322.32 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 31.8%

Tikehau Capital, priced at €22.25, is significantly undervalued with a fair value of €32.65 based on discounted cash flows. While its dividend coverage by cash flows is weak, earnings are expected to grow by 30.88% annually, outstripping the French market's 10.8%. Recent strategic moves include a partnership with Nikko Asset Management to enhance global investment capabilities and expand into Asian markets, which may bolster future performance despite current low return on equity forecasts and declining profit margins from the previous year.

ENXTPA:TKO Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Vivendi SE is a global entertainment, media, and communication company with operations across France, Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa, boasting a market capitalization of €10.25 billion.

Operations: Vivendi's revenue is primarily generated through Canal + Group at €6.06 billion, followed by Havas Group at €2.87 billion, Lagardère at €0.67 billion, Gameloft at €0.31 billion, Prisma Media at €0.31 billion, Vivendi Village at €0.18 billion, and New Initiatives contributing €0.15 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 37.8%

Vivendi, with a current price of €10, is undervalued by 37.8% against a fair value of €16.09, reflecting strong future prospects with analysts predicting a 33.7% potential price increase. Recent resolution of long-standing legal disputes removes significant uncertainties, potentially enhancing investor confidence. Despite this, its dividend record remains inconsistent and return on equity is expected to be low at 5.9%. However, revenue and earnings growth forecasts outpace the French market significantly, suggesting robust financial health ahead.

ENXTPA:VIV Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

