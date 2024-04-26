Textron Inc (TXT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Insights

Revenue: $3.1 billion, up from $3 billion in the previous year's first quarter.

Segment Profit: $290 million, an increase of $31 million from the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations: $1.20 per share, up from $1.05 per share in the previous year.

Manufacturing Cash Flow: Use of cash $81 million, compared to $104 million of cash provided last year.

Backlog at Aviation: Grew by $177 million to $7.3 billion.

Textron Aviation Revenue: $1.2 billion, up $39 million from the first quarter of 2023.

Bell Revenue: $727 million, up $106 million, driven by higher military volume.

Textron Systems Revenue: Flat at $306 million; segment profit up $4 million.

Industrial Revenue: $892 million, down $40 million due to lower volume and mix.

eAviation Segment Loss: Increased to $18 million from $9 million due to higher R&D costs.

Finance Segment Profit: $18 million on revenues of $15 million.

Share Repurchases: Approximately 3.6 million shares, returning $317 million to shareholders.

Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: Reiterated at $6.20 to $6.40 per share.

Full Year Manufacturing Cash Flow Forecast: Expected to be between $900 million to $1 billion.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Scott, could you elaborate on the deliveries this quarter? How did the supply chain affect these, and what are the expectations for delivery growth this year? A: Scott C. Donnelly - Textron Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: We expect year-over-year growth in deliveries as the supply chain improves and factory productivity increases. Although a few aircraft deliveries were delayed, the overall momentum is positive, and we are optimistic about meeting our increased volume targets for the year.

Q: With the observed softness in the Industrial segment, are we seeing a downturn in U.S. consumer spending? A: Scott C. Donnelly - Textron Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: The high-end consumer spending, especially on recreational and personal transportation, has softened more than anticipated. This is partly due to higher finance costs affecting discretionary spending.

Q: Can you detail the expected financial impact and savings from the revised restructuring plan? A: Frank Thomas Connor - Textron Inc. - Executive VP & CFO: The restructuring plan now anticipates savings of about $185 million on a run-rate basis, with significant contributions from headcount reductions. The additional restructuring costs for 2024 are estimated at $20 million, included in our overall cash guidance.

Q: How are the Bell segment's margins developing, especially with the FLRAA program ramp-up? A: Scott C. Donnelly - Textron Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: Bell's margins improved significantly in Q1, and we expect to end the year towards the higher side of our guidance. The FLRAA program continues to ramp up well, and additional budget allocations in FY '25 should further enhance revenue from this program.

Q: With the Aviation segment's strong order book, how is pricing compared to inflation, and what's the outlook? A: Scott C. Donnelly - Textron Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: Pricing remains strong across all product lines, with net pricing expected to stay positive over inflation throughout the year. The demand for our aviation products continues to be robust, supporting favorable pricing conditions.

Q: Could you update us on the eAviation segment, particularly regarding new product developments and future expectations? A: Scott C. Donnelly - Textron Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO: The eAviation segment is progressing well, with significant developments in the Nexus program expected to enter flight testing later this year. Investment levels are stabilizing, and while the segment operates at a loss due to R&D expenses, sales from the Pipistrel product line are expected to improve segment performance.

