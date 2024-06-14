Tesco sees another sales bump and says it is the cheapest big grocer

(PA Wire)

Tesco today insisted it is still the cheapest full-line grocer, fending off competition from Lidl and Aldi to record another rise in sales.

And said it is set for a summer of sport starting tonight which should boost sales of booze, picnic and bar-b-q food.

In the 13 weeks to May 25 sales rose 3.6% to £14.3 billion. In the UK alone they were up an even stronger 4.6%.

That suggests the consumer is more resilient than some analysts had feared, and that Tesco is getting its price offer right.

It hopes the football Euro 2024 tournament will draw in more customers.

CEO Ken Murphy said: “Scotland’s game against Germany his evening kicks off a great summer of sport.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tesco expects strong sales on match days of beer and wine. It is also offering free blood pressure checks in stores.for those who find the football stressful.Murphy said: “We continue to be the cheapest full-line grocer and are the most competitive we've ever been, with our value, product quality and service driving better brand perception and customer satisfaction. Our market share reflects this, growing more than at any other time in the past two years, with customers switching to us from other retailers, shopping with us more often and with more in their baskets.”

Tesco’s market share is up a little to 27.6%. It claims to have been the cheapest of the major grocers for 19 consecutive quarters thanks to its Aldi Price Match, Clubcard Prices and Low Everyday Prices.

High food price inflation has been a serious issue for many months. There is no some hope that food inflation is at least slowing.

In April Tesco reported a 160% jump in profit to £2.3 billion on sales up 7.4% to £61.5 billion.

Murphy will face some pressure at today’s AGM over his £10 million pay package.

Dan Howard, Head of Good Work at ShareAction, said:

“In a world where Tesco are making a £2.3 billion profit a year, paying those who keep the stores safe and clean the real Living Wage shouldn’t have to be asked for – it should be automatic.

Story continues

“Unfortunately, Tesco are dragging their feet on taking the right steps to pay its third-party contracted staff the living wage.

Murphy said: “I absolutely accept that I am well paid.” His pay doubled from £5 million last year.

Charlie Huggins, Manager of the Quality Shares Portfolio at Wealth Club. said: “Tesco cannot afford to rest on its laurels. Aldi and Lidl continue to expand at a rate of knots, and the UK economy is not out of the woods, with an election looming. However, Tesco is in the strongest position it's been for many years and will look forward to the rest of the year with confidence."