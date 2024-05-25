Which technology was popularised by Cher’s hit Believe? The Saturday quiz

Don’t think you’re strong enough to solve the Cher clue? Photograph: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The questions

1 What, in West Yorkshire, is the UK’s tallest freestanding structure?

2 Which technology was popularised by Cher’s hit Believe?

3 In a wine bottle, what is the ullage?

4 In Inuit religion, Nanook is the master of which animals?

5 Which English queen grew up in Wulfhall?

6 Route Irish was a notorious journey in which city?

7 Who are the only two divorced US presidents?

8 The Synod of Whitby in AD664 decided how to calculate what?

What links:

9 Alkali; alkaline earth; transition; actinides; lanthanides?

10 Buzz; Gala; Mecca; Merkur?

11 Larry Dalrymple; Maude Flanders; Frank Grimes; Bleeding Gums Murphy?

12 Thirteen-year brood XIX and seventeen-year XIII in 2024?

13 Tokyo; Sapporo; Fukuoka; Matsuyama?

14 Delon; Hopper; Damon; Malkovich; Scott?

15 Dunmore Park folly; St Paul’s Cathedral towers; Wimbledon men’s trophy?

The answers

1 Emley Moor transmitting station (Arqiva Tower).

2 Auto-Tune.

3 Gap between the cork and the wine.

4 Polar bears.

5 Jane Seymour.

6 Baghdad (airport to Green Zone).

7 Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump.

8 Date of Easter.

9 Types of metal on the periodic table.

10 Bingo chains.

11 Characters killed off in The Simpsons.

12 Emergence of periodical cicadas in the US.

13 Biggest cities of Japan’s four main islands: Honshu; Hokkaido; Kyushu; Shikoku.

14 Played Tom Ripley: Purple Noon; The American Friend; The Talented Mr Ripley; Ripley’s Game; Ripley Netflix series.

15 Topped by a pineapple.