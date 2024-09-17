TD is making investing more accessible with fractional shares. Here’s how

Photo via Getty Images (Jacob Wackerhausen via Getty Images)

Investing can often feel like an exclusive club, one where new investors are stuck on the outside looking in depending on how much they have to invest. You’ve read all about different investment strategies, including how time in the market beats timing the market—but how are you supposed to get a foot in the door when so many of the biggest name stocks seem priced out of reach?

Enter TD Direct Investing, which is helping change the game for everyday investors by introducing the ability to trade partial shares (also known as fractional shares), becoming the first bank-owned brokerage in Canada to offer real-time trading of partial shares.

What does that mean for everyday investors? No more roadblocks preventing you from trading expensive stocks and ETFs. Read on to find out more about how TD Direct Investing is working to level the playing field and make investing easier and more accessible for all.

Invest by the dollar, not the share price

Partial share trading simplifies the investing process, allowing you to think of buying and selling securities in terms of dollars and cents rather than shares and units. This means you can decide exactly how much you want to invest – whether it’s $5, $50 or $500 or more – without worrying about the price of individual shares. Just choose an eligible stock or ETF, select the dollar amount you want to invest, and you're set. Investing by the dollar rather than by the share can also help you make the most of your investing dollars, allowing you to easily and efficiently maximize every cent of your investing budget.

Take control of your investments

TD Direct Investing has long given investors access to thousands of popular stocks and ETFs suited to various investment strategies and goals, whether you’re investing for the near-, medium- or long-term. Now, you can purchase those same securities with the added benefits and enhanced flexibility of investing in partial shares. With partial shares you have even more control over your investments, allowing you to trade on your own terms and spend what you want on the stocks and ETFs you like—and not a dollar more. (Don’t forget: you also enjoy proportional access to other key features, such as dividends and stock splits.)

TD Direct Investing helps put expensive stocks within reach

Previously, investors interested in stocks with high price tags would have to spend time saving up – or waiting for the price to go down – before making a move. But why should you have to wait to start investing in the stocks you want? Investing in partial shares of expensive securities lets you get started ASAP and ensures you don’t miss out on any stocks and ETFs you’ve had your eye on. What’s more, you can open an account and start trading partial shares with as little as $5, making it simple to get started. In other words? Say goodbye to getting priced out of those expensive blue-chip stocks.

Find your perfect balance

Feel even more confident about your investments with dollar-based diversification. One of the more appealing benefits of partial share investing is that it makes it easy to diversify your investments across a broader range of assets, since it allows you to invest by the dollar rather than purchasing a whole share. This added flexibility can help you to achieve a suitably balanced and varied mix of diversified holdings no matter the size of your portfolio.

Fractional investing adds up

When it comes to investing, every cent counts. TD Direct Investing understands this, which is why they offer $1.99 trades when you buy or sell any amount less than a full share. This low-cost trading helps you get more out of every dollar you invest, whether you're investing in a $20 stock or a $2,000 ETF. And those partial shares can really add up over time—that’s the power of fractional investing.

Start your investing journey today with TD Direct Investing

Back in the day, TD Direct Investing was the first broker in Canada to offer online trading. Now, once again, they’re leading the way with partial share trading, becoming the first bank-owned brokerage in Canada to offer the ability to buy and sell partial shares. As a result, investors can enjoy all the benefits of this simple and easy-to-use new investment feature, along with the added ease and comfort that comes from dealing with a trusted financial institution like TD. It’s just one more way TD is working to help make investing more accessible for both new and experienced investors alike.

Want to learn more about fractional investing and partial shares? Find out how TD Direct Investing is making investing more accessible, and start trading on your own terms.