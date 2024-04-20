TD Bank Stock Got Upgraded, and It’s a Good Time to Load Up

Image source: Getty Images

Written by Joey Frenette at The Motley Fool Canada

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is one of the bluest Canadian blue chips, but in recent years, shares have been underperforming, with the stock down more than 15% in the past two years and virtually flat (up around 4%) over the past five years.

Sure, the dividend payments have been steadily flowing in (a nice 5.21% dividend yield at writing), and I’m sure they’ve been appreciated by seekers of passive income. That said, it’s hard to imagine many young investors sticking with the big Canadian bank stocks, like TD, with a lack of upside momentum.

TD Bank stock has been consolidating for a few years now, seemingly stuck around the $80–83 range. And with plenty of headwinds that could eat into earnings over the quarters ahead, questions linger as to whether TD stock is still deserving of a spot in one’s TFSA income fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, the lack of momentum may make TD stock less appealing to beginner investors, many of whom want to cash in on the hot tech trend of the day. That said, with markets slipping for the month of April, it may be the market’s dogs that rise up as most of the “sexy” trade plays begin to crumble. While TD Bank doesn’t have many catalysts going for it in 2024, I do think that continued efforts to bolster the long-term thesis remain in play.

TD Bank is on the right track long-term

Most notably, TD Bank’s managers have continued to invest a considerable sum in digitization. In order to attract a new generation of young consumers, the big banks must adapt and digitize their services. Though TD has kept up stride for stride with some of the biggest innovators in the financial scene, I don’t expect such efforts to pay off considerably overnight.

Over the next decade and beyond, however, big bets on intuitive mobile apps and even AI-powered chatbots could lead to steady appreciation as the banks hit back at the many fintech disruptors that are using tech as an advantage.

One thing TD stock has going for it, though, is the depressed valuation and low expectations ahead of coming quarters. At 12.4 times trailing price-to-earnings, you’re getting one of the best-run banks in the country. With great tech talent and a budding U.S. retail banking business, long-term investors (especially those who want passive income) have a lot to love about the firm, even as the consolidation continues for a while longer.

Story continues

TD Bank finally gets a big upgrade from a fellow Canadian bank

Recently, TD Bank stock got a nice upgrade (to sector outperform from sector perform, the equivalent of Buy from Hold) courtesy of Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) analysts. As a part of the upgrade note, Scotia’s Meny Grauman stated most of the U.S. regulatory concerns are already baked into the stock. I have to agree. There are just far too many headwinds weighing on the stock right now. If one happens to fade, TD stock may just have what it takes to rally again.

All considered, TD stock looks like one of the safer dividend stocks in the market right now, even if the economy is poised to drag for another year or longer.

The post TD Bank Stock Got Upgraded, and It’s a Good Time to Load Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Before you buy stock in Bank of Nova Scotia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bank of Nova Scotia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could potentially produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider MercadoLibre, which we first recommended on January 8, 2014 ... if you invested $1,000 in the “eBay of Latin America” at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $15,578.55!*

Stock Advisor Canada provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month – one from Canada and one from the U.S. The Stock Advisor Canada service has outperformed the return of S&P/TSX Composite Index by 32 percentage points since 2013*.

See the 10 stocks * Returns as of 3/20/24

More reading

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

2024