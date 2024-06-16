Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Will Pay A UK£0.129 Dividend In Three Days

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Tate & Lyle's shares before the 20th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.129 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.19 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Tate & Lyle has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of UK£6.74. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Tate & Lyle paying out a modest 42% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 78% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that Tate & Lyle's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Tate & Lyle's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Tate & Lyle's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Has Tate & Lyle got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Its earnings per share are effectively flat in recent times. The company paid out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends to shareholders. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Tate & Lyle today.

However if you're still interested in Tate & Lyle as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Tate & Lyle. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Tate & Lyle that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

