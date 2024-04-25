Tata Steel ending union talks over 2,800 jobs

Unions expect Tata Steel to end its consultation over 2,800 job losses [PA Media]

Tata Steel is expected to end its consultation and press ahead with plans to close both Port Talbot blast furnaces by September, union sources have said.

Tata will meet unions in London on Thursday where it is expected to formally conclude the consultation on its restructuring.

The company wants to end blast furnace iron production in south Wales this year, and will build a £1.25bn electric arc furnace to make greener steel.

Tata Steel said it had consulted unions for months, and its proposals would “secure the future” of steelmaking.

The company began a formal consultation on its restructuring plans in February. Its proposals include closing both blast furnaces in Port Talbot and cutting around 2,800 jobs across its UK operations.

The bulk of those job losses are likely to be in Port Talbot, which is the UK’s largest steelworks.

The 45-day consultation period has passed, and Tata Steel is expected to confirm its intentions to press ahead with the closure of both blast furnaces this year.

Union sources expect Tata Steel to close the older Blast Furnace 5 by June and to end iron production at Blast Furnace 4 in September.

The unions are continuing to lobby for Blast Furnace 4 to be kept open, as they view its continued operation as vital in the transition of the Port Talbot site to a greener future.

In a statement ahead of the meeting a Tata Steel spokesman said its £1.25bn electric arc furnace “would be the largest investment in this country’s steel industry in decades and secure the future of UK steelmaking.”

Tata Steel worker Matthew Hill says industrial action could be taken in May [BBC]

Matthew Hill, a Tata Steel worker who is also an organiser with Unite said colleagues were "upset and angry" with Tata's decision to press ahead with its plans.

"There are questions that are still unanswered and I think people want to know more," he said.

"Their future is still very uncertain, that’s why they ultimately voted for industrial action.”

Mr Hill said they were hoping to take industrial action towards the end of May.

Responding to Tata Steel's threat to withdraw "enhanced" redundancy packages if workers take industrial action, he said members were "not going to be bullied" by the company.

"Until they come to the table with something our members find more acceptable they are going to find themselves at the wrong end of an industrial action ballot,” he added.

Tata Steel's Port Talbot site is the UK's largest steelworks [PA Media]

The spokesman added that it had been consulting the unions “for seven months and have taken on board a number of their recommendations,” but said its analysis showed the unions’ alternative proposals “would cost the company at least an additional £1.6bn”.

The company said the unions’ alternative plans were “high risk and would jeopardise the transition” to greener steelmaking.

While Tata Steel executives will meet union leaders in London at 10:00 BST, the Transition Board which is overseeing support for workers will meet in Port Talbot at 14:00.

Tata is radically transforming its south Wales operations to deal with financial losses and to reduce its carbon emissions.

Tata Steel said the unions' alternative plans would cost £1.6bn to implement [Reuters]

But unions have called for a transition period to avoid compulsory redundancies and ensure a “just transition” to greener steelmaking in south Wales.

Unite union members have already voted in favour of industrial action to oppose Tata’s plans.

The company has warned that “enhanced” redundancy packages will be reduced if industrial action is carried out.

The largest steelworkers’ union, Community, and the GMB union are both currently balloting members.

Both ballots close on 9 May and unions have all vowed to strike unless Tata Steel changes its plans.