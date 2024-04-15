Tamarack Valley says unplanned outage at third-party gas plant in Alberta

Advertisement
Reuters
·1 min read

April 15 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy on Monday reported an unplanned outage at a third-party gas plant at Mitsue, Alberta, which processes the company's solution gas from various batteries in the Nipisi area.

The oil and gas exploration and production company said it has temporarily shut in about 6,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of production, citing flaring limitations set by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Tamarack said it is evaluating several alternatives that may enable it to accelerate bringing production back on-stream, while the operator evaluates the timeline to return the facility to operation. (Reporting by Roshia Sabu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)