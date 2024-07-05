Taiwan's 'carrier killers', what makes China Coast Guard so powerful: 7 highlights

Taiwan will commission two Tuo Jiang-class stealth missile corvettes this week to enhance its asymmetric warfare capabilities in response to growing threats from Beijing's People's Liberation Army.

href=https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3268700/south-china-sea-disputes-can-beijing-keep-it-bilateral-despite-high-seas-clashes data-entity-uuid=216fab4e-e0c7-4b2d-bd24-1988b39b449f data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>Beijing struggles to keep it bilateral as South China Sea tensions go global

Illustration:

Flare-ups between Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea have drawn greater regional and even global attention, posing a challenge to Beijing's preference for a bilateral approach to resolving maritime disputes.

Beijing has announced that non-Chinese nationals with permanent residency in Hong Kong and Macau will be able to apply for five-year travel permits, allowing them entry into mainland China starting from next Wednesday.

The Post unpacks what you need to know about the new permit.

href=https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3268460/china-coast-guard-what-does-it-do-and-how-did-it-become-so-powerful data-entity-uuid=af0a456c-3914-42e3-9069-f13d65d8fd6e data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>China Coast Guard: what does it do and how did it become so powerful?

Formed

It has only taken around a decade for the China Coast Guard (CCG) to evolve into a powerful instrument of China's maritime strategy. With a fleet of some of the biggest and most heavily armed coastguard vessels in the world, the CCG's capabilities now far exceed those of many other nations.

Anxious consumers in Vietnam and Thailand are rushing to buy gold - a sign of Asia's mounting alarm, analysts say, over currency devaluations against the US dollar, inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty.

href=https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3268764/chinese-student-targeted-racially-motivated-attack-new-zealand data-entity-uuid=f7e48e94-910b-43ec-a7aa-18d351efe1b3 data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>Chinese student targeted in 'racially motivated' attack in New Zealand

The

The Chinese consulate in Auckland has urged the local police to investigate a "racially motivated" attack on a Chinese teenager. The 16-year-old was attacked by an unidentified person on a bus in the city at around 9am on Friday - a public holiday to mark Matariki, the Māori New Year.

href=https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3266215/china-instructor-grabs-swimming-child-pushes-head-water-claims-helps-conquer-inhibitions data-entity-uuid=81a619c2-2516-43b2-b81b-84701f0405f7 data-entity-type=node data-entity-bundle=article>China military-style training camp under fire for harsh swimming lessons

A

A military-style "training camp" in southern China sparked online controversy for the ruthless hardships it places on its young campers, with some describing it as "devil training".

