Is Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) the Best AI Stock With Long-Term Growth Potential?

We recently published a list of 10 Best AI Stocks to Buy Based on New AI ETF. Since Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) ranks 7th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Over the past few months the market has seen a massive influx of AI-related ETFs as investors look to ride the bandwagon of AI investing. A report from Wall Street Journal in June said that all ten AI ETFs tracked by website ETF.com saw inflows this year. One major AI ETF, launched by Roundhill, saw its assets grow to $35 million from under $1 million in just two weeks.

Amid the craze of AI ETFs, does it make sense to start investing in every new ETF? Analysts offer some guidance. A Wall Street Journal report quoted Morningstar analyst Kenneth Lamont, who said that we should look for “thematic purity” while investing in AI ETFs. The ETF you choose, according to the analyst, must be investing in “bellwether” stocks positioned to benefit from the AI industry trends.

There is a new AI ETF in town. KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AGIX), launched earlier this month, tracks the Solactive Etna Artificial General Intelligence Index, which captures the performance of AI tech companies. The index seeks exposure to three main AI categories: hardware, infrastructure, and applications. The index picks companies by assigning AI Exposure Score, which assesses each company’s relevance to AI tech. You can get exposure to AI companies focusing on data centers, LLMs, AI tech to reduce costs and improve customer experience.

In this article, we will discuss the top 10 holdings of this new AI ETF and see whether they have the potential to rise in the coming months and weeks. With each stock, we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Best AI Stock to Buy Based on New AI ETF?

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 135

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) accounts for about 4.3% of the net assets of KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (AGIX).

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is one of the top AI semiconductor stocks big tech funds are piling into, and for the right reasons. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is the biggest foundry that makes chips for fabless companies, enjoying an over 50% market share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is behind some of the world’s most advanced chips, including 2nm and 3nm nodes. It supplies chips to major players like Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Despite these growth catalysts, analysts believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) valuation is depressed amid the Taiwan factor — any conflict between China and Taiwan would hamper Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.’s (NYSE:TSM) business due to its huge reliance on international supply chains. The stock is trading at a forward P/E of 27, much lower than peers like ASML, NVDA and AMD. But some believe these concerns are overblown and there are no short-term risks to Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) from this perspective. Bank of America's Brad Lin recently increased his earnings estimate and price target for the stock, saying TSMC is the “key beneficiary and enabler of AI prosperity.” Lin set a $180 price target on TSMC. Lin thinks Apple’s latest plans revealed at the WWDC event would bode well for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) since TSMC makes 25% of its revenue from the Cupertino giant.

Wedgewood Partners stated the following regarding Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) was a top contributor to performance during the quarter. The Company’s revenue growth continued to accelerate due to the rollout of its leading-edge N3 manufacturing node along with strong demand for chips used in artificial intelligence applications. Unlike in traditional CPUs, the Company has blue-chip customers, monopoly market share for manufacturing AI chips, such as GPUs. The Company’s aggressive investment in capital equipment several years ago should continue to pay off as fabless chip designers proliferate and require a manufacturing partner to shoulder capex risk. The Company’s continued aggressive investment and deployment in semiconductor manufacturing equipment is not an easily replicable competitive advantage.”

Overall, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) ranks 7th on Insider Monkey’s list titled 10 Best AI Stocks to Buy Based on New AI ETF. While we acknowledge the potential of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than TSM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.