T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW): Did This Dividend Growth Stock Perform Well in Q1?

The AI sector maintained its momentum unabated in the second quarter of 2024, with tech stocks continuing to lead the charge. Despite the Fed scaling back rate cut expectations from three to one at the quarter’s outset, stocks surged to end in positive territory by quarter-end. This was buoyed by better-than-expected inflation numbers and strong first-quarter earnings. The broader market gained 3.48% in Q2 2024 and its 12-month returns came in at over 23.4%. Dividend stocks underperformed the broader market recently, but with tech giants now beginning to issue dividends, analysts are optimistic about dividend prospects this year. The recent addition of Alphabet to the dividend-paying group suggests that these mega-cap tech companies could increase their dividends gradually over time. However, analysts caution that current dividend yields from these stocks remain relatively modest.

In the current market environment, investors are keenly exploring opportunities to boost their income. Despite their low performance so far this year, dividends gain importance in this regard as they have historically been crucial in generating returns for investors over many decades. Since 1960, approximately 85% of the total cumulative return of the S&P 500 Index can be traced back to reinvested dividends and the compounding effect they offer.

When we talk about the compounding effects of dividends, we refer to the advantages they provide, particularly when they grow consistently over time. This growth allows for larger dividend payouts which, when reinvested, can further accelerate the overall investment return through compounding. In addition to providing compounding effects, companies that raise their dividends have also historically outperformed the market and those companies that cut or don’t pay dividends at all. According to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds, dividend growers and initiators have delivered a 9.62% return to shareholders from 1972 to 2018, compared with an 8.78% return of dividend payers. Dividend growers also outperformed dividend non-payers, who returned only 2.40% during this period. Read more about dividend growers in our article, Best Dividend Kings to Buy for Safe Dividend Growth.

A company’s past track record of growing dividends is often the best crystal ball for predicting future growth. A low payout ratio, which measures dividends against earnings, also signals potential for future dividend growth. High dividend yields can falter in tough times, precisely when investors rely on them most. Companies with a history of dividend growth demonstrate their resilience, continuing to increase dividends even in downturns. Currently, there is rising demand for companies that distribute dividends, driven by an aging US population, seeking additional sources of immediate income. According to a report by Janus Henderson, global dividends reached $1.66 trillion in 2023, growing from $1.23 trillion in 2020. The banking sector achieved record-high dividends last year, accounting for half of the global dividend growth. This increase was largely facilitated by a higher interest rate environment, which allowed many banks to expand their profit margins. The firm expects global dividends to reach their all-time high of $1.72 trillion in 2024, which would show a 3.9% growth from 2023 on a headline basis.

Companies that consistently raise their dividends have strong business models and solid balance sheets. In this article, we will take a look at some of the best dividend aristocrat stocks for dividend growth.

Our Methodology:

For this article, we scanned the list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are the companies that have raised their payouts for 25 consecutive years or more. From that list, we picked 10 companies with the highest 5-year annual average dividend growth rates. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their annual average dividend growth in the past five years. We also considered hedge fund sentiment around each stock in Insider Monkey’s database, as of the first quarter of 2024. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

5-Year Annual Dividend Growth Rate: 11.01%

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is an investment management company that offers a wide range of related services through its subsidiaries. The company also manages various funds, accounts, and retirement plans. There is no doubt in the fact that the company operates in a fluctuating business environment due to its revenue model, which relies on charging fees to manage investments for its clients. These fees are typically tied to assets under management (AUM), meaning the company's earnings can vary based on changes in the value of the assets it oversees for its customers. However, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), with its extensive history, has developed resilience and expertise in navigating the fluctuations and challenges of Street volatility over the years.

In May, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) reported growth in its AUM to $1.54 trillion from $1.49 trillion in April end. The management attributes this growth to favorable market conditions. However, the main reason to consider the company in your investment portfolio is that it has no long-term debt on its balance sheet. This financial strength provides the company with significant flexibility to sustain its business operations and maintain dividends regardless of market cycles.

In the first quarter of 2024, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) reported revenue of $1.74 billion, up from $1.53 billion during the same period last year. The company's net operating income jumped to $586.6 million, from $484.2 million in the prior year period. The company also remained committed to its shareholder obligation during the quarter, returning $365 million to investors through dividends and share repurchases.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), one of the best dividend aristocrat stocks, holds a 38-year track record of consistent dividend growth. The company's current quarterly dividend comes in at $1.24 per share with an impressive dividend yield of 4.36%, as of July 2. In the past five years, it has raised its payouts at an annual average rate of over 11%.

As of the end of Q1 2024, 24 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned stakes in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), compared with 32 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a total value of more than $938 million. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group was the company's leading stakeholder in Q1.

