Swedish Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 34%

As global markets navigate through a period of relative calm and anticipation, Sweden's market environment presents a unique landscape for investors interested in growth companies with significant insider ownership. Understanding the intricacies of such stocks can be particularly advantageous in the current climate, where informed decision-making is key to capitalizing on potential opportunities.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 21.6% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 34% 50.9% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 12.9% 73.8% Sileon (OM:SILEON) 33.3% 109.3% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1% InCoax Networks (OM:INCOAX) 18% 104.9% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.8% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 23.3% 103.4%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Betsson AB operates primarily in online gaming across regions including the Nordic countries, Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, with a market capitalization of SEK 17.46 billion.

Operations: The company generates €974.50 million in revenue from its Casinos & Resorts segment.

Insider Ownership: 10.9%

Betsson AB, a growth-oriented company with high insider ownership, is trading at 69.5% below its estimated fair value and shows promising financial forecasts. Earnings are expected to grow by 14% annually, slightly above the Swedish market average. The company has also seen more insider buying than selling recently, indicating confidence from those closest to the company. Additionally, Betsson's expansion into new markets like Peru through local licenses for online casino and sports betting underlines its growth strategy despite an unstable dividend track record.

OM:BETS B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: BioArctic AB, based in Sweden, specializes in developing biological drugs for central nervous system disorders and has a market capitalization of SEK 20.79 billion.

Operations: BioArctic's revenue is primarily generated from its biotechnology segment, totaling SEK 252.21 million.

Insider Ownership: 34%

BioArctic, a Swedish biopharma firm, is poised for significant growth with its revenue expected to increase by 40.8% annually, outpacing the national market's 1.7%. Despite recent financial setbacks including a substantial net loss in Q1 2024, the company's strategic moves like the approval of Leqembi® in South Korea and ongoing collaborations with Eisai Co., Ltd., highlight its potential in Alzheimer’s treatment innovations. Insider transactions have not been substantial but reflect a cautious optimism among those closest to the company.

OM:BIOA B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AB Sagax (publ) is a property company with operations across Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries, boasting a market capitalization of approximately SEK 96.21 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through real estate rentals, amounting to SEK 4.47 billion.

Insider Ownership: 28.3%

AB Sagax, a Swedish property investment firm, demonstrates robust growth prospects with expected earnings growth of 33.5% annually, surpassing the Swedish market average. Despite recent dilution for shareholders and concerns about debt coverage by operating cash flow, the company's revenue is also forecast to grow at 9.3% annually. Recent activities include issuing a €500 million green bond to support its sustainability goals, enhancing its financial flexibility without substantial insider trading reported in the past three months.

OM:SAGA A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Make It Happen

