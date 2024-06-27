Swedish Exchange Growth Companies With Minimum 28% Insider Ownership

As global markets navigate through a mix of economic signals, with some regions showing signs of slowing while others display modest growth, the Swedish stock market remains a point of interest for investors looking for growth opportunities. In this context, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly appealing as they often indicate a strong alignment between company management and shareholder interests.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Sweden

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth CTT Systems (OM:CTT) 16.9% 21.6% BioArctic (OM:BIOA B) 35.1% 50.9% Sileon (OM:SILEON) 33.3% 109.3% KebNi (OM:KEBNI B) 37.8% 90.4% edyoutec (NGM:EDYOU) 14.6% 63.1% Biovica International (OM:BIOVIC B) 12.7% 73.8% Calliditas Therapeutics (OM:CALTX) 11.6% 52.9% Egetis Therapeutics (OM:EGTX) 17.6% 98.2% Yubico (OM:YUBICO) 37.5% 43.4% SaveLend Group (OM:YIELD) 24.9% 103.4%

Click here to see the full list of 85 stocks from our Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: BioArctic AB (publ) focuses on developing biological drugs for central nervous system disorders, with a market capitalization of SEK 19.70 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its biotechnology segment, totaling SEK 252.21 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.1%

BioArctic, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company, is navigating a challenging phase with significant revenue decline and net losses as reported in Q1 2024. Despite this, the company's strategic focus on Alzheimer's treatment innovation remains strong, underscored by recent approvals in South Korea for Leqembi® and ongoing collaborative research with Eisai Co., Ltd. Analysts predict substantial future revenue growth (40.8% per year) and expect BioArctic to become profitable within three years, reflecting potential recovery and growth despite current financial setbacks.

OM:BIOA B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: AB Sagax (ticker: OM:SAGA A) is a property company active in Sweden, Finland, France, Benelux, Spain, Germany, and other European countries with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 93.07 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through real estate rentals, amounting to SEK 4.47 billion.

Insider Ownership: 28.3%

AB Sagax, a Swedish real estate company, has recently raised €500 million through green bond issuances, signaling robust financial activity. Despite this influx, the company's debt is not well covered by operating cash flow. However, AB Sagax shows promising growth prospects with earnings expected to increase 33.4% annually and revenue forecasted to grow at 9.3% per year—both rates surpassing the Swedish market averages. This performance comes amidst a backdrop of high insider ownership but also shareholder dilution over the past year.

OM:SAGA A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Wallenstam AB (publ) is a property company based in Sweden, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 32.43 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from two segments: Stockholm, which contributes SEK 920 million, and Gothenburg, with SEK 1.89 billion.

Insider Ownership: 35%

Wallenstam AB, a Swedish company with substantial insider ownership, recently reported a significant increase in Q1 2024 earnings, with net income rising to SEK 333 million from SEK 48 million year-over-year. Despite this growth and no major insider sales in the past three months, challenges persist as interest payments are poorly covered by earnings. The company is expected to become profitable within three years, with revenue growth projected to outpace the Swedish market. However, its forecasted return on equity remains low at 4.6%.

OM:WALL B Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Where To Now?

Dive into all 85 of the Fast Growing Swedish Companies With High Insider Ownership we have identified here.

Are you invested in these stocks already? Keep abreast of every twist and turn by setting up a portfolio with Simply Wall St, where we make it simple for investors like you to stay informed and proactive.

Take control of your financial future using Simply Wall St, offering free, in-depth knowledge of international markets to every investor.

