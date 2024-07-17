Handelsbanken profit beats forecast despite cost headwinds

A view of a sign for Handelsbanken over one of its branches in Lund

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish bank Handelsbanken reported net profit that beat market expectations on Wednesday on the back of robust interest income and credit quality but said its expenses had risen 14% year-on-year in the second quarter.

Net profit fell to 6.79 billion crowns ($641 million) from 7.10 billion a year ago, topping a mean forecast 6.22 billion, according to LSEG estimates.

Shares in Handelsbanken, the oldest company on the Swedish stock exchange, were hammered earlier this year after it reported a 12% year-on-year surge in expenses, a closely watched metric for the bank, weighing on earnings in the first quarter.

The rival of Swedbank, SEB and Nordea said its expenses rose to 6.42 billion in the second quarter from 5.63 billion a year earlier to come in above the 6.30 billion seen by analysts.

However, costs did ease 1% compared to the first quarter.

"Income increased as net interest margins recovered and asset management and payment commissions increased," the bank said in statement.

"Actions were taken during the second quarter to improve efficiency," it added, saying it reached agreements for 200 employees to leave the bank during the quarter.

The bank, which counts Sweden, Norway and Britain as its main markets, said net interest income, which includes revenues from mortgages, rose to 11.75 billion crowns from a year-ago 11.69 billion, above the 11.36 billion seen by analysts.

SEB and Swedbank both reported higher than expected net earnings on Tuesday as other revenue streams, such as investment banking, and tentatively firming credit demand offset slowing interest income momentum.

($1 = 10.5852 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom)