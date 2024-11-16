Suze Orman: Parents, Get Roth IRAs for Your Kids So They Can Retire Millionaires

Matt Sayles/AP / Shutterstock.com

Want to make your kids millionaires? A Roth IRA might be all that they need. At least, that’s the suggestion of famous financial personality Suze Orman, who dedicated a blog post to this specific idea.

Why a Roth IRA, which doesn’t even provide a tax deduction on contributions? Because one million tax-free dollars in a Roth could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars more than one million in a traditional IRA, in which distributions are fully taxable.

How could this all work? Read on to learn the specifics of Orman’s suggestions.

The Mathematics of Roth IRAs

Your children have one of the greatest assets in the entire investment world — time. Even modest investment returns, over a long enough time, can provide large account balances, thanks to the power of compound interest. As Orman explains it, if a teen or young adult manages to save $2,500 per year for 50 years, earning a 7% return on an annualized basis, they would end up with more than $1 million in their account.

Perhaps a more likely scenario, as explained by Orman, is that your kid saves only $1,000 for the first five years but is then able to bump up that annual contribution to $5,000. Another bump to $6,500 for the following 40 years would translate to more than $1.8 million in savings after the same 50-year time period.

The true beauty of having your kid invest in a Roth IRA, of course, is the tax-free nature of qualifying distributions. Any amount they manage to build in the account will come to them free and clear in their retirement. This can be a big help not just when they receive the money but also throughout their lifelong retirement planning.

Ways To Keep Your Kids Engaged and Contributing

One of the best ways to keep your kids along for the ride when it comes to opening and maintaining a Roth IRA is to “show them the money.”

Flashing the figure of $1 million in front of any kid is likely to at least open their eyes, and showing them how they can get there — and what that would exactly mean for their futures — is a great first step.

Of course, framing your presentation in terms of simple math might not be enough to do the trick. Instead, focus on how they can reach this mythical level with a relatively minimum amount of effort, and have them envision just what living like a millionaire would be like.