Summit Midstream launches open season on natural gas pipeline

Reuters
·1 min read

April 1 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Summit Midstream Partners on Monday launched a non-binding open season to gauge interest for services of a natural gas pipeline running from the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas to the Waha hub in West Texas.

The open season for the 135-mile Double E pipeline will run through April 29, the company said in a statement.

The pipeline can move 386 million cubic feet per day (bcfd), and is jointly owned by Summit and Exxon Mobil, with Summit holding a 70% stake. (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)