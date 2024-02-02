‘Suits: LA’ spinoff heading to NBC after Netflix success

NEW YORK — A new spin on “Suits” is heading to NBC after the legal dramedy’s resurgence in popularity, thanks to Netflix.

Production on “Suits: LA” — which has received a pilot order from the legacy network — is slated to start next month in Vancouver, British Columbia, Variety reports.

Whereas the original Manhattan-set series, which aired on USA from 2011 to 2019 and centered on hotshot white collar attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and his mentee, college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), the new iteration will spotlight former federal prosecutor Ted Black and his powerful L.A. clients.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” according to the logline reported by Variety. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Confirmation of the pilot landing at NBC comes after reports in October that “Suits” executive producer Aaron Korsh was developing an offshoot of the series for USA’s parent company, following the short-lived 2019 series, “Pearson.”

In addition to newfound success on streaming, “Suits” has been remade around the world in Korean, Japanese and Egyptian iterations.

The original series served as the acting launchpad for Meghan Markle, with the Duchess of Sussex starring as paralegal Rachel Zane, the love interest of Adams’ Mike.

Markle left the show when she joined the royal family in 2018 but remains close friends with Adams, who — along with his wife, “Pretty Little Liars” star Troian Bellisario — attended her nuptials to Prince Harry.