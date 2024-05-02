Subway’s Footlong Sandwiches Are Buy One Get One Free for More Than 10 Days

Best of all, the deal resets every day through May 13

Subway Subway footlong

Subway wants you to share sandwiches without sacrificing any bit of your footlong sub.

The chain is offering free 12-inch sandwiches as part of a buy one get one free offer through May 13. The deal is available on the Subway app or online with the promo code “FLBOGO.” Customers are limited to one free sandwich per order, but the discount will reset every day until May 13.

Starbucks also has an offer to help you wash it all down. On Thursday, May 2, Starbucks customers can get free BOGO drinks from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Rewards members can snag the deal through the app when ordering online or by asking the barista to apply it if you’re checking out in-store.

Subway Subway footlong sandwiches

Related: Krispy Kreme Is Handing Out a Free Dozen Donuts and Daily Freebies for 2 Weeks to Celebrate the New Rewards Program

ADVERTISEMENT

Subway recently announced a switch to stock PepsiCo products rather than the Coca-Cola beverages it has sold since 2003. So, instead of offering drinks like Coca-Cola, Sprite, Vitamin Water and Dasani, locations will have Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade and Aquafina.

The beverage change will begin in U.S. restaurants in 2025. The announcement also noted that Subway is extending its partnership with Frito-Lay through 2030. As Frito-Lay is a subsidiary of PepsiCo, switching to PepsiCo drinks means that the fast food spot will get snacks and beverages from one supplier and result in “more efficiency,” per a press release.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.