Stolen Ford F-250 Super Duty Chase Ends in 4th of July Sand Dune Fail

While there is a blueprint for celebrating the Fourth of July here in the U.S., that doesn't mean that everyone sticks to the script. Fireworks, burgers, and popsicles aren't on everyone's menu— as the Moses Lake Police Department in Washington found out when they attempted to apprehend an individual driving a stolen pickup truck last week.

Following a report of a stolen Ford F-250 Super Duty from 4000 Longview Street in Moses Lake, Washington, the local police department uploaded the vehicle's information to its Flock camera system, a system that can grab license plates and alert police when a vehicle of interest is spotted, according to Source One News. Following numerous hits on the plate, Moses Lake Police jumped into action to apprehend the suspect around 11:30 am on July 4.

The suspect, 28-year-old Derelle Favors, allegedly fled when officers attempted to stop him, leading police on a chase of the stolen Ford. During the chase, Favors allegedly happened to drive into the Moses Lake Mud Flats and Sand Dunes recreation area, where he promptly got the truck stuck. After what was reported to be a brief attempt to flee on foot, officers apprehended and arrested Favors on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, eluding police, resisting arrest, second-degree theft, and possession of stolen property in the second degree.

In a phone call with Road & Track, the Moses Lake Police Department confirmed the incident, and explained that the full police report isn't available yet as well as adding that full details of the theft and ensuing chase are still under investigation. Similarly, according to records from the Grant County Sheriff's Department, Favors remains in custody at the Grant County Jail as of July 10.

Beyond the obvious warnings against grand theft auto and evading the police, it's also worth noting that you should always check that your drivetrain, tire tread, and pressure, as well as driving capabilities, are up to the task of dune driving. It's not hard to get properly stuck in the sand and to need a real helping hand to get out, which can be embarrassing...especially if the truck you're driving isn't yours.



