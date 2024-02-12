Stocks in play: Verde AgriTech Ltd
Announced a strategic partnership with WayCarbon to bolster the development and monetization of its carbon removal project. WayCarbon is 80% owned by Banco Santander, one of Europe's largest banks. It is a leading developer of carbon removal projects and a pioneer in climate change mitigation and sustainability solutions. The partnership is based on Verde’s specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizer K Forte® and its potential to permanently capture CO2 through Enhanced Rock Weathering. Verde AgriTech Ltd shares T.NPK are trading down $0.01 at $1.27.
Read:
How Argentina’s New Power Moves Look to Lure Even More Lithium Interest Towards the Country
How Recent Biotech Breakthroughs Are Changing the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Innovative Strategies in the Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer: A 2023 Recap
Strategic Partnerships and Technological Innovations Propel Argentina's Lithium Sector to New Heights
Lithium M&A Activity Heats Up Again on New Deals in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle