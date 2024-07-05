Stocks in play: The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Today announced that it intends to issue a S$60-million second tranche of its Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Subordinated Additional Tier 1 Capital Notes, Series 2023-9 Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) (the "AT1 Perpetual Notes"). The second tranche will carry the same terms and conditions as the original issue announced on July 2, including the expected closing date of July 10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares T.TD are trading up $0.14 at $76.01.
