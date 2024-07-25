Stocks in play: Thinkific

Associated Press

The United States figure skating team was formally confirmed as gold medalists from the 2022 Olympics by a sports court ruling Thursday, opening the way for the team to get their medals at the Paris Summer Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed Russian appeals to be reinstated as the team event gold medalist. The Olympic title was lost in January when star skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified and banned in a long-running doping case.