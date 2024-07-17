Stocks in play: TELUS International
Will release its second-quarter 2024 results on August 2, before the North American market open hours, and host a conference call on the same day at 10:30 a.m. (ET) / 7:30 a.m. (PT), where management will review the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with pre-qualified analysts. TELUS International shares T.TIXT are trading down $0.50 at $8.51.
