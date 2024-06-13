Stocks in play: STLLR Gold Inc.
Announces assay results from the exploration drilling at the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories and at the Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario. STLLR Gold Intersected 1.97 g/t Au over 41.5 m at Colomac and Wide Zones of Mineralization Near Windjammer Central. STLLR Gold Inc. shares T.STLR are trading up $0.01 at $1.22.
